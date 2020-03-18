Over the past 10 years, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s family has celebrated one milestone after another, culminating in the NFL star’s decision to leave the New England Patriots.

“What a ride the last decade has been,” the supermodel, 39, began a reflective Instagram post on Wednesday, March 18. “Boston has been so good to us and will always be in our hearts. We will forever have wonderful memories. Our kids were born and raised there and we have made special friendships to last a lifetime.”

Bündchen wrote that while she will “miss our friends, the beautiful change of seasons and the rides to the stadium to go cheer for Tom and the Pats,” she is looking forward to the next chapter in their lives.

“Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family throughout all these years,” she concluded. “We will miss you!”

In her post, the Brazil native included a slideshow of 10 photos from the past decade, reflecting upon her pregnancies, time with family and trips to Gillette Stadium to cheer on the Patriots.

Brady, 42, announced on Tuesday, March 17, that he was moving on from the New England team after a historic 20-season run.

“It has truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England,” he wrote in a statement shared on Instagram and Twitter. “The support has been overwhelming – I wish every player could experience it. … I don’t know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career. I thank you from the bottom of my heart and I will always love you and what we have shared – a lifetime full of fun memories.”

Bündchen — with whom the six-time Super Bowl champ shares son Benjamin, 10, and daughter Vivian, 7 — commented on her husband’s post, writing, “So much gratitude for all the wonderful experiences and friendships we had in beautiful New England this [sic] past few years.”

Multiple sports journalists reported later on Monday that Brady, who is also the father of son Jack, 12, with ex Bridget Moynahan, is expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.