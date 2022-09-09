After years as his biggest cheerleader, Gisele Bündchen was ready for husband Tom Brady to leave the NFL behind, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider says. “There is tension between them. “

The source adds that the 45-year-old quarterback is “doing everything he can to make it up to” the 42-year-old model.

“They’re working through things and trying to come out the other side,” the insider says.

Brady announced his plans to come back for his 23rd season in the NFL just six weeks after he claimed in February that he was done with the sport.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wrote via social media on March 13. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

At the time, Bündchen publicly supported her spouse, writing, “Here we go again! Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs!” in the comments of his Instagram post.

Months later, speculation about their marriage — which the couple have yet to publicly comment on — surfaced when Brady was “excused” from preseason training to handle “some personal things” in August.

When the athlete returned after 11 days, he gave reporters a cryptic explanation.

“It’s all personal, you know. Everyone’s got different situations that they’re dealing with,” Brady said on August 27. “We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s–t going on, so just gotta figure out life the best you can. It’s a continuous process.”

Brady and Bündchen, who wed in 2009, share two kids: Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. He is also the father of Jack, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan. The Blue Bloods actress made it clear she was on board with Brady not hanging up his cleats earlier this year.

“Thank God, I had no idea what I was going to do with my Sundays,” Moynahan wrote via Instagram at the time. “Congratulations @tombrady, so proud of you!”

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off his 23rd season on Sunday, September 11, taking on the Cowboys in Dallas.