Gearing up for drama. Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have both hired divorce lawyers amid months of tension in their relationship, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Gisele was the first to hire [an attorney] and Tom responded,” a source exclusively tells Us. “They have still been at odds with each other. … They are still living apart.”

The estranged couple’s decision to individually lawyer up is just the latest development in their fractured relationship, which has made headlines ever since the 45-year-old NFL icon announced his decision to return to football earlier this year.

Brady and the supermodel, 43 — who have been married since February 2009 — “are not seeing eye to eye regarding his retirement,” an insider exclusively told Us in September about the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s stunning retirement reversal in March, just weeks after he announced his leave from the league. “They are currently living in separate houses, but continue to communicate.”

Bündchen has been candid about her husband’s decision to return to the NFL.

“Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again,” the Brazil native — who shares son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback — told Elle in their October 2022 cover story. (She is also stepmom of Brady’s son Jack, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.)

“But ultimately,” Bündchen, who has not been to any of Brady’s games this season, told the outlet, “I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Brady, for his part, has faced many obstacles of his own​​ on the field as of late.

In August, the star player took a leave of absence from the Buccaneers, head coach Todd Bowles revealed during a press conference at the time. “He’s going to deal with some personal things,” Bowles shared, adding that there is “something he needs to handle.”

One month later, Brady’s temper got the better of him during a game between the Bucs and the New Orleans Saints and was caught on camera throwing his tablet to the ground while standing on the sidelines.

“Sorry for breaking that tablet,” the athlete later wrote via Twitter, joking, “I think that’s going to be another Twitter meme or something like that.”