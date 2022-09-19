Moment of frustration. Tom Brady is apologizing for an emotional outburst that took place during the recent game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints.

The quarterback, 45, was seen having a difficult time during the Sunday, September 18, match. Caught on camera by FOX and in a video widely shared via social media, Brady was seen throwing his tablet to the ground while on the sidelines. While Brady’s team ultimately prevailed against the Saints with a final score 20-10, the California native still took some time to reflect on the outburst.

“Great win to get to 2-0,” Brady said in his video shared via Twitter on Sunday, noting the team’s undefeated streak since winning against the Dallas Cowboys earlier this month.

Despite the team’s wins, the NFL star noted that “the ugly ones count too,” going on to share his regret for throwing the device. “Sorry for breaking that tablet,” he said, before joking, “I think that’s going to be another Twitter meme or something like that.”

USA Today reported that the blowup came after the second half of the game when the team had a stalled drive and punt after kicking off. Brady was then spotted throwing not just the tablet, but his helmet to the ground while venting on the sidelines.

The former New England Patriot wasn’t the only team member who got emotional during Sunday’s game. During the fourth quarter, a fight broke out between the players as Brady and Saints quarterback Marshon Lattimore seemed to engage in a verbal spat.

Buccaneers’ running back Leonard Fournette then joined the feud, arguing with Lattimore, 26, who pushed Fournette, 27, to the ground. The fight triggered more members of each respective team to take to the field, resulting in a brawl. Both Lattimore and Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans were ejected from the game and Evans, 29, was subsequently suspended for one game without pay for his role in the altercation, per ESPN.

Despite the mishap, Brady, for his part, seemed to be in high spirits while focusing on the next game. “Flying home to Tampa,” he added in the recently uploaded video. “Get ready for next week. Green Bay coming to town, let’s go.”

The flare up comes after a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen were living apart. “Tom and Gisele are still not seeing eye to eye regarding his retirement,” an insider revealed to Us on Thursday, September 15. “They are currently living in separate houses but continue to communicate.”

The estranged couple’s updated living arrangements come one month after the Super Bowl winner — who shares son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 10, with Bündchen, 42, and son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan — took a leave of absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“He’s going to deal with some personal things,” Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles revealed during a press conference in August, adding that there is “something he needs to handle.”

Brady initially announced his retirement from the NFL in February, one year after he led the Buccaneers to victory at the 2021 Super Bowl. Six weeks later, however, the MVP changed his mind, sharing that he had “unfinished business” with the league.

Bündchen, for her part, got candid when it came to her feelings about her husband returning to the football field.

“Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again,” she revealed in Elle’s October cover story, which was published online in September. “But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”