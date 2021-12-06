Happy 9th birthday, Vivian! Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen celebrated their daughter with touching Instagram tributes on Saturday, December 5.

“Nine years old now and there’s never been a sweeter, kinder Angel then you Vivi!” the NFL player, 44, captioned anInstagram photo of himself throwing a football with the little one. “Daddy loves you sssoooo much!!! Happy birthday. Looking forward to many more days of throwing the football together.”

David Beckham commented on the social media upload, joking that he and Brady are “in trouble.” (The former professional soccer player, 46, shares daughter Harper, 10, with his wife, Victoria Beckham.)

Bündchen, 41, posted a slideshow of beach pics with Vivian, writing, “Happy birthday my little sunshine! How lucky I am to be your Mommy. You make every day brighter!”

The model and Brady also share son Benjamin, 11, who celebrated his birthday in December 2020. “Happy 11th birthday Benny!!” the athlete wrote via Instagram at the time. “Such a sweet, loving boy you are! We are so blessed to have you as our son!”

The Brazil native added in a post of her own: “Happy birthday my sweet little angel!”

Shortly after Brady began dating Bündchen in 2007, the TB12 Method author welcomed a baby boy named Jack, now 14, with his ex Bridget Moynahan. The California native’s eldest son loves sports, just like his dad.

“He wants to try hard, and he never wants to disappoint his dad,” the seven-time Super Bowl winner told Men’s Health in August 2019. “That was me. I’d wake up early on the weekends to do stuff with my dad. That’s why I didn’t party a lot. If Dad wanted to golf, I wanted to be there with him. And if I ever missed those things, it would crush me.”

Prior to Jack’s arrival, Brady didn’t see himself becoming a dad for another decade. “I think we all made the best of the situation and fortunately, he’s the most amazing son,” the former New England Patriots player told Howard Stern in April 2020, noting that his wife entered his life “at the right time.”

In October of the following year, Brady said on his “Let’s Go” podcast that Bündchen “has held down the house” for him since their 2009 wedding.

“I think there are things that she wants to accomplish. She hasn’t worked much in the last 10, 12 years while raising our family and committing to a life in Boston and then moving to Florida [when I signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers],” he explained. “I try to do my best with the kids. I wish I was there more, but I think if I was there too much, they might be sick and tired of me screwing everything up that’s been going on in the house for a long time.”