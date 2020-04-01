Virtual bonding with his boy! Even though Tom Brady isn’t quarantining with his and Gisele Bündchen’s 10-year-old son, Benjamin, he’s still spending quality time with the preteen.

“Missing my boy,” the professional football player, 42, captioned a Tuesday, March 31, Instagram Story photo of himself FaceTiming Benjamin. The father-son pair were all smiles in the screenshot.

The athlete welcomed Benjamin in 2009, followed by Vivian, 7, three years later. He also shares his 12-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

The supermodel, 39, opened up about her relationship with her stepson in February, telling her Instagram followers: “I don’t like the word stepmom. I use the word bonus mom because I feel like it’s a blessing in my life. I feel so lucky that I got to have an extra, wonderful little angel in my life.”

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel has been spending quality time with Benjamin and Vivian amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, she shared a video of herself singing Bruno Mars’ “Count on Me.”

Bündchen captioned the March family footage: “Though we are going through a very tough time, let’s try and focus on the present, and live the HERE and NOW. Life is a gift. Let’s support one another.”

Earlier that same month, the NFL player announced his decision to leave the New England Patriots after 20 seasons as their quarterback. Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which he is “excited, humble and hungry” about, he captioned a March 20 Instagram post.

“If there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that,” the California native explained at the time. “You earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day. I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.