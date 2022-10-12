Reading between the lines? Gisele Bündchen has remained tight-lipped on the state of her marriage to Tom Brady — but the model seemingly dropped a subtle hint about what’s on her mind.

Bündchen, 42, took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 11, to show support for purpose coach Jay Shetty‘s insight on rocky relationships. “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again,” the quote read.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, for her part, “liked” the post and replied with the prayer hands emoji.

In the caption, Shetty elaborated on having a strong foundation with a partner, writing, “Love is a daily effort. Some days it may come easier than others and that’s OK, but what should always stay consistent is the respect and admiration you have for your partner’s values and goals 🙏⁠.”

Bündchen’s subtle social media activity comes after news broke that she has been living separately from Brady, 45, amid split speculation. “Tom and Gisele are still not seeing eye to eye regarding his retirement,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “They are currently living in separate houses but continue to communicate.”

At the time, the insider noted that the athlete’s decision to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers caused a major strain in his relationship. Brady initially announced his retirement in February, but he walked back the career move less than two months later.

Earlier this month, Us confirmed that Bündchen and Brady hired divorce attorneys after 12 years of marriage. “Gisele is waiting for Tom to make a big gesture of support to her,” a second source told Us, adding that the twosome remain “at odds with each other.”

The Brazil native, who shares son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, with the NFL player, has previously opened up about making sacrifices for her husband’s career.

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom],” Bündchen told Elle in her October 2022 cover story. “I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”

She added: “Obviously, I have my concerns [with him returning to football] — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”