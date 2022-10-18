Missing some bling. Tom Brady was spotted without his wedding ring for a second time amid rumors that he and wife Gisele Bündchen are calling it quits.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the NFL star, 45, was seen leaving his hotel on Sunday, October 16. Brady kept it casual as he boarded the bus to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, sporting a light blue jacket with navy slacks. The quarterback accessorized with a white watch on his wrist, however, his ring finger was left bare.

This isn’t the first time Brady has been spotted sans wedding band. Both the seven-time Super Bowl champion and Bündchen, 42 – who tied the knot in 2009 and share children Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9 — have been seen without their martial jewelry recently.

The Brazil native, for her part, was photographed getting gas without her rings on October 6, one day before a 2022 FIFA World Cup commercial was released that featured Brady without his own band.

Us Weekly confirmed that the twosome had hired divorce lawyers late last month.

“Gisele was the first to hire [an attorney] and Tom responded,” an insider exclusively told Us at the time. “They have still been at odds with each other. … They are still living apart.”

Speculation that Brady and Bündchen were facing marital woes first sparked earlier this year when the pro athlete revealed he was returning to football only six weeks after announcing his retirement.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel has not attended a single one of her husband’s games so far this season, with an insider exclusively telling Us last week that even the pair’s inner circle is frustrated with Brady’s actions.

“Gisele and Tom’s friends are upset at Tom for going back on his word and coming out of retirement,” the source shared. “They hate the way Tom is refusing to bend for Gisele.”

Rumors swirled further of a rift between the couple earlier this month when the mom of two commented a prayer hands emoji under an Instagram post from author Jay Shetty.

“You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you,” the excerpt read, with the caption, “Love is a daily effort. Some days it may come easier than others and that’s OK, but what should always stay consistent is the respect and admiration you have for your partner’s values and goals.”

During her October cover story with Elle, the Taxi star opened up about her reservations when it comes to her husband’s retirement.

“Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again,” she explained. “But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”