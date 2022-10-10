Perfect Night'! Tom Brady Celebrates Win Amid Gisele Bundchen Marriage Woes

Something to celebrate! Tom Brady is keeping a positive outlook amid speculation about his status with wife Gisele Bündchen.

The quarterback, 45, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced off against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October 9, winning 21-15. Brady took to his Instagram Story after the game to share his thoughts on the team’s victory. “Great win and a perfect night,” he captioned a photo of himself and son Jack, 15, fishing at sunset. He added a red heart and a fish emoji.

Brady shares his eldest child with ex Bridget Moynahan. Missing from the post-game snap were Bündchen, 42, and the two children she shares with the athlete: Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.

The California native’s celebratory post came less than one week after Us Weekly confirmed he and the supermodel hired divorce lawyers amid reports of tension in their marriage. “Gisele is waiting for Tom to make a big gesture of support to her,” a source exclusively revealed earlier this month, noting that the couple “are still living apart” and have been “at odds with each other.”

An insider previously told Us in September that Bündchen was “unhappy” that the seven-time Super Bowl champ walked back his decision to retire weeks after announcing in February that he was leaving the NFL. “They’re working through things and trying to come out the other side,” the source added, telling Us that Brady was “doing everything he can to make it up to” his wife.

Brady announced in March that he had “unfinished business” with the Buccaneers, confirming he would be back on the field for his 23rd season playing professional football. “I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible,” he gushed via social media at the time.

Bündchen, who exchanged vows with the former New England Patriots player in 2009, gave a public showing of support to her husband at the time, but she has yet to make an appearance at any of his games so far this season. Earlier this month, however, the Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life author was spotted without her wedding ring while heading to the gym with her kids.

Before kicking off the NFL season, Brady exclusively told Us that the Brazil native was “probably not very surprised” that he un-retired. “She’s just amazing how she supports the family and our kids,” he said in June, confessing that he “can still do a better job” of balancing his family life with his career. “It’s just constantly trying to be a little bit better each day.”

Bündchen, for her part, acknowledged during a candid Elle profile that she felt as though she’d “done [her] part” in supporting Brady — and was ready to focus on her own dreams. “I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams,” she said in her October 2022 cover story. “Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that. … I feel very fulfilled in that way, as a mother and as a wife. And now it’s going to be my turn.”