Amid speculation surrounding Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s marital status, the football player’s former teammate Antonio Brown has thrown shade their way.

The NFL free agent, 34, shared a photoshopped image of a children’s book titled Daddy Doesn’t Live Here Anymore: A Book About Divorce onto his Twitter page on Sunday, October 9. The image, which Brown had reshared from another social media user, had swapped the main characters to represent illustrated versions of Brady, 45, and the supermodel, 42. A cartoon version of Brown can also be seen peering through the window.

The Dancing With the Stars alum captioned his post with “🥃🤷🏾‍♂️” emojis but did not further address the meaning behind his social media upload.

Brown’s shady Twitter message seemingly hints at the recent news that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and Bündchen have been living in separate houses amid breakup speculation.

“Tom and Gisele are still not seeing eye to eye regarding his retirement,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “They are currently living in separate houses but continue to communicate.”

While neither the seven-time Super Bowl champ nor the Brazil native have commented on the nature of their relationship, the insider revealed at the time that Brady’s decision to return to the Bucs after previously deciding to hang up his cleats sparked “tension.”

Us confirmed earlier this month that the duo — who share daughter Vivian, 9, and son Benjamin, 12 — have each hired divorce lawyers. “Gisele is waiting for Tom to make a big gesture of support to her,” a second source told Us in October, noting that they remain “at odds with each other.”

Brady — who also coparents son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan — and Bündchen tied the knot in 2009 as she became a fervent supporter of his career highlights.

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom],” the Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life author told Elle in a cover story published earlier this month. “I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”

She added at the time: “Obviously, I have my concerns [with him returning to football] — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

While both Brady and the former Victoria’s Secret Angel appear to be at odds, the TB12 founder also has had a rocky relationship with Brown.

“It’s nothing personal, Tom is actually one of my close friends,” the Masked Singer alum said during a January appearance on the “Full Send” podcast, noting why he didn’t follow his former Bucs teammate. “Some people have a different definition of a friend because when I say you’re gonna be a friend, that means I got your back. To me though, that’s what a friend means.”

Brown continued: “Brady can’t do s—t by himself. But, you guys going to make it seem like he’s just this heroic guy. Bro, we all humans. Bro, we’re all dependent on somebody else to do the job.”

The California native did not address Brown’s claims at the time, but previously asked fans to show empathy after his former teammate’s mid-game departure. (Hours earlier, the Florida native stunned football viewers when he threw off his jersey and left the stadium, announcing his exit from the team.)

“I think everybody should do what they can to help in ways that he really needs it. We all love him. We care about him deeply,” Brady said during a press conference in January. “We want to see him be at his best, and unfortunately, it won’t be with our team.”