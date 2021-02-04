So in love! Gisele Bündchen could not stop gushing over Tom Brady ahead of his Super Bowl LV appearance in February 2021.

The model posted several Instagram snaps of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback ahead of the big game. In January, Bündchen shared a photo of herself and her husband nearly kissing with a red heart as the caption.

“Missing you,” Brady commented, adding three heart-eye emojis.

Days earlier, she posted a sweet pic with kids Benjamin and Vivian. All three were sporting their NFL gear and celebrating the Florida sports team’s win over the Green Bay Packers that same day.

“We are already cheering here papai!” she captioned the picture. “We love you! Let’s go @tombrady! Let’s go Bucs!!!”

Brady responded in the comments, gushing about his family: “The best cheering section in the WORLD.”

The University of Michigan alum and Bündchen are no strangers to PDA or mushy messages online. In July 2020, Brady celebrated his wife’s birthday with a sweet post via Instagram, calling her “the sunshine of my life” — a nod to Stevie Wonder‘s hit single, “You Are the Sunshine of My Life.”

The pair met through mutual friends in 2006 and started dating shortly after. They got engaged in January 2009 and tied the knot in Santa Monica, California, the following month. They welcomed their first child together in December 2009.

Before Bündchen, Brady was linked to Bridget Moynahan. The pair dated for two years and the Blue Bloods star found out that she was pregnant with their son John, 13, after they split. The duo maintain a friendly relationship to this day. Moynahan even congratulated him on making it to Super Bowl LV.

“Could not be more proud @tombrady said he would do it and he did,” the actress wrote. “Congratulations @buccaneers.”

Brady also has a close bond with his son John, who goes by Jack. After the Buccaneers defeated the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin, the California native was seen rushing to the stands while calling for his boy. “Can I say hi to my son?” he was heard asking a security guard before he and the teen shared a celebratory hug.

Bündchen and Moynahan are just a few of the famous women Brady’s been linked to throughout his multi-decade sports career. Keep scrolling to see the former New England Patriots star’s dating history.