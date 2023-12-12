Tom Brady and Irina Shayk’s romance is alive and well, despite previous reports that they had split.

“Tom and Irina have hung out a few times over the past several months,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They never broke up because they were never an official item. So that’s still where things stand between them.”

The insider adds that the pair have “been hanging out here and there for a little while and enjoy the time they spend together.” Though there’s “no commitment” between the two, the source tells Us that Brady, 46, and Shayk, 37, still “have a great time whenever they hang out.”

Brady, for his part, “is very focused on spending time with his kids and isn’t looking for a committed relationship at the moment,” the insider says. The former NFL quarterback shares his son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan, and kids Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

A separate source previously told Us in October that Brady and Shayk “went their separate ways” after things between them “fizzled out,” adding, “There’s no ill will towards each other.” Shayk seemingly confirmed their split by offering “no comment” when asked about her and Brady’s relationship status in a November interview with Elle magazine.

The couple sparked reconciliation rumors earlier this week after Shayk was photographed getting into Brady’s car in Miami. Brady sported a navy polo shirt and a Boston Red Sox baseball cap for the hangout, while Shayk paired baggy black jeans with sneakers and a white cropped tank top. She later used her black hoodie to cover her face from photographers.

Brady and Shayk have been romantically linked since July as Shayk was photographed coming and going from Brady’s Los Angeles home. The relationship marked Brady’s first since his October 2022 divorce from Bündchen, 43. Shayk was previously married to Bradley Cooper, with whom she shares 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, from 2015 to 2019 and moved on with Vito Schnabel and Kanye West before Brady.

Despite their growing romance, Brady did not celebrate his 46th birthday with Shayk in August. Instead, he traveled to Africa with the “loves of his life — his children,” another insider confirmed to Us at the time.

Later that month, Shayk made headlines for posing topless while on vacation with Cooper, 48. The model shared the slideshow of pics via her Instagram Story, one of which featured a shirtless pic of her ex-husband lying down in a kayak.

“Tom has no idea if Irina is still seeing Bradley, but it’s really none of his business,” a third source revealed to Us. “Tom and Irina aren’t in a committed relationship, so she’s free to see anybody she likes.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones