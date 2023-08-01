Tom Brady is planning to ring in his 46th year with a few of his favorite people — but new flame Irina Shayk did not make the cut.

“He’ll be spending his birthday with the loves of his life — his children,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that Brady, 45, “traveled to Africa and will be celebrating there with them.”

The former NFL quarterback — who shares son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan and son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen — is “still seeing Irina” amid his African getaway, the insider adds.

“He won’t be spending his birthday with her,” the source says, explaining, “He’s out of the country and focusing on his family.”

A separate source tells Us that Brady and Shayk’s romance is “very new, but they’re enjoying spending time with each other.”

Brady and Shayk, 37, sparked relationship speculation last month when they were spotted getting cozy in Los Angeles. The retired athlete was seen caressing Shayk’s face outside the Hotel Bel-Air on July 22 in photos obtained by Page Six.

“Tom and Irina have a very natural vibe,” a source told Us in July, revealing that Brady and the model exchanged numbers in June after they were introduced at a wedding. “They’re getting along great and [their] chemistry is already off the charts. It’s early, but they’re both happy and just going with the flow.”

Although a second insider told Us in July that Brady is “interested in getting to know Irina better,” the source pointed out that his “main priorities are focusing on his kids and just having fun.”

Ahead of his budding relationship with Shayk, Brady dated Moynahan, 52, from 2004 to 2006. The former New England Patriots player began dating Bündchen, 43, in December 2006. (After Brady moved on with Bündchen, Moynahan learned she was pregnant with his child. Their son, Jack, was born in 2007.)

Brady and Bündchen, meanwhile, tied the knot in February 2009, but after 13 years of marriage they divorced in October 2022.

Brady has since been vocal about wanting to step up as a parent. “Being a Dad is the best thing in my life. I have learned so much about what it takes from my Dad and to be able to pass that on to Jack, Benny and Vivi means the world to me,” Brady wrote via Instagram in June. “They have taught me how to be present (still working on this daily 🤣) and cherish every moment (mostly😂) that we have as a family, because that’s what matters most.”

He added: “Their love for others and constant selflessness makes me so proud to be their dad, and I know those traits come directly from everyone who is part of their life. … Thank you to my three amazing kids, for giving me the pleasure of being your Dad.”

Shayk, for her part, shares daughter Lea De Seine, 6, with ex Bradley Cooper. Shayk and Cooper, 48, split in 2019 after four years together. Following their breakup, Shayk was briefly linked to Kanye West.