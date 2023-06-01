Time flies by! Tom Brady remembers welcoming his three children like it was yesterday — and he can’t believe how quickly they’ve grown up.

“I have this wall in my house where I always mark off how tall they are on the different dates, and literally in the last two months, each of them have grown two inches,” the former NFL star, 45, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, June 1, while promoting his new campaign with Hertz. “I thought they had a little growth spurt, so I measured them. I was like, ‘Holy s—t!’”

Brady — who shares son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan, as well as son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen — went on to note that it’s been “amazing” to see his kids “growing right before [his] eyes.” He continued: “Because you’re so focused on a daily basis, you don’t necessarily see this incremental growth. But when you look back you go, ‘Wow, this is incredible.’”

In addition to growing “physically, mentally [and] emotionally,” the former New England Patriots quarterback said his children have been exploring new hobbies — none of which are football.

“My [one] son loves music and he loves performance and, in a way, I’ve loved those things. I just haven’t necessarily taken a big part of those things,” the seven-time Super Bowl champ told Us. “My daughter loves riding hoses and just [getting] to see the joy that these kids have is the best thing for a parent.”

Since announcing his retirement from the NFL after 23 seasons in February, Brady said he’s been learning new things thanks to his kids’ many different interests. “There’s not a ton of things that we can all do at one time that everyone’s loving together, maybe watching movies and playing games and stuff like that,” he explained. “But everyone’s got a little bit different tastes, which is good for all of us.”

While his kids might not be interested in pursuing sports at the moment, the California native told Us he doesn’t plan on pushing his love for athletics on them. “They’re growing in different areas,” he stated. “And I think the greatest gift for a parent is just to be able to observe it and not to put any expectation or judgment on it.”

Prior to announcing his NFL exit, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player and Bündchen, 42, finalized their divorce in October 2022 after more than a decade of marriage. The former couple have remained cordial coparents, with Brady honoring both the model and Moynahan, 52, with a sweet Mother’s Day Instagram tribute on May 14.

“Happy Mothers Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives,” he captioned a slideshow of pics, which also included his mother, Galynn Patricia Brady, and sisters Maureen, Julie and Nancy Brady. “Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones.”

Much like the women in his life, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers athlete hopes to set a good example for his kids in his post-football career. “Prioritizing the things that mean the most to me, ultimately, is what it’s about,” Tom told Us. “So being with my kids and my family and traveling and doing some different things and experiencing that, and then staying busy with things work-wise, professionally, are things that I certainly enjoy.”

Fans will soon see him back on the small screen alongside actress Yvonne Orji in new TV ads for the car rental company Hertz’s Let’s Go! Campaign. The ads feature the two recreating iconic daytime talk show moments on the fictional Hertz Let’s Go Show while highlighting the company’s wide array of vehicle options.

Tom said he had a “great time” filming and was “laughing all day” with the Insecure alum. “I think the spots really turned out fun,” he told Us. “I think people will really enjoy ‘em, for sure. … It’s a great brand. I think they’ve got a great leadership team and I think they’re continuing to kind of pave the way with electric vehicles and the transformation to a more sustainable fleet. And I think that was the most intriguing thing.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi