The future looks bright. Gisele Bündchen is staying positive six months after she and Tom Brady divorced.

“She has been sad about the end of their marriage, but at the same time is excited for her future,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

While the supermodel, 42, is moving forward with her life post-split, she and the retired football player, 45, are still in touch. She and Brady share son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. (Brady is also father to 15-year-old son Jack with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.)

“Gisele and Tom still communicate for the kids and have a good coparenting relationship,” the insider says.

Bündchen is always prioritizing her kids, but now she also has renewed focus on her eco-friendly endeavors. She was named the first-ever Environmental and Community Projects Advisor for luxury watchmaker IWC Schaffhausen in November, and that’s just the beginning of her new green projects.

“She really wants to invest in herself and her ideas,” the source exclusively tells Us. “Environmentalism through eco-conservation is truly what she is passionate about and we will be seeing a lot more from her on that front very soon.”

Even her Met Gala dress was recycled. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a vintage 2007 Chanel gown to the May 1 event, which was focused on the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” exhibit. The figure-hugging white gown was topped with an angelic-looking white feather cape.

“Gisele felt so free and empowered at The Met. Her dress was a symbol of that,” the insider adds. “She picked the dress because it made her feel free and powerful. Gisele had so many friends there and was so close with Karl. She had an amazing time.”

After attending the fundraiser solo at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (she last attended with Brady in 2019), the Brazil native was spotted at Stella McCartney and Baz Luhrmann’s afterparty at Zero Bond.

Weeks prior to her night out, she spoke out about her divorce in Vanity Fair‘s April cover story, referring to the breakup as “the death of my dream.”

“What’s been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle,” Bündchen said, reacting to “very hurtful” speculation about her perspective on Brady’s football career amid his retirement. “It’s not so black and white.”

Brady initially announced that he would step down from football in 2022 before announcing six weeks later that he was returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He officially retired earlier this year.

She continued to emphasize their work as coparents. “We’re not playing against each other,” Bündchen explained. “We are a team … and that’s beautiful. I look back and I have no regrets. I loved every bit of it.”

