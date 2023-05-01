There she is! Gisele Bündchen has arrived at the 2023 Met Gala.

The 42-year-old supermodel was a must-see at fashion’s biggest night on Monday, May 1, in New York City. She commanded attention in a figure-hugging white gown by Chanel — which debuted in 2007 and was completed with an extravagant feathered cape.

The textured piece cascaded behind her, making it look as though she was gliding on the red carpet. For glam, Bündchen wore her blonde tresses in loose waves. She accessorized with a metallic clutch and dangling earrings.

Her ensemble was a fitting choice for the evening’s “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” theme, which celebrates the late designer’s work with Chanel and his namesake label.

Bündchen had a longstanding friendship with Lagerfeld, having walked in many of his runway shows. “Dear Karl, you will be missed,” she wrote via Instagram following news of his death in February 2019.

The catwalk star’s appearance at the Monday soirée marks her first since 2019. That year, she attended the “Camp: Notes on Fashion”-centered event with then-husband Tom Brady. Bündchen was a whimsical sight in a pleated gown that was made custom for her by Dior. The Brazil native flashed wide smiles for photographers while twisting and twirling on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Brady, 45, for his part, donned a maroon suit jacket and black pants.

The exes also attended the 2018 gathering together in coordinated ensembles. Bündchen glittered in a gold Atelier Versace gown that featured a high-cut slit and a one-shoulder construction, a fitting choice for the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme. The retired NFL star, meanwhile, looked handsome in a black suit that was equipped with gold embroidery.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The athlete and runway pro — who tied the knot in February 2009 — announced their divorce in October 2022. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” Brady wrote via his Instagram Story at the time. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

The pair share son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. Brady is also father to 15-year-old son Jack with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Bündchen spoke out about their split in a candid cover story for Vanity Fair’s April 2023 issue, which was published in March. “Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart,” she said, explaining their decision to call it quits.

“When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make,” Bündchen continued. “That doesn’t mean you don’t love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It’s a dance. It’s a balance.”

The model asserted, however, that she has nothing but love for the former quarterback. “Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever,” she told Vanity Fair. “If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”

Keep scrolling to see Bündchen at the 2023 Met Gala: