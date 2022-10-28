The end of an era. Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce — and it was not an easy decision.

“This is heartbreaking for both of them,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, October 28, shortly after the pair’s split news made headlines. “They want to do what’s best for their family.”

Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42, share son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. The parents announced via their respective Instagram Stories that their legal proceedings had been finalized.

“With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,” the supermodel wrote in her Friday social media statement. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

She continued: “The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always. I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time.”

The Tampa Bay quarterback began dating the Brazil native in 2009, shortly before Brady found out ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan was expecting their son Jack, now 15. The football star and Bündchen’s romance continued to heat up, leading to their nuptials that February.

After more than one decade of marriage, Brady and the Brazil native sparked split speculation earlier this year after reports surfaced that Bündchen was not pleased with his decision to walk back his retirement.

“Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” a second insider told Us in September, noting the then-couple had been living in separate houses. “There is tension between them. They’re working through things and trying to come out the other side.”

Us later confirmed that the pair had each hired divorce lawyers while both Brady and the Lessons From My Meaningful Life author remained mum about their marital struggles.

“We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration,” Brady wrote in his Friday statement. “Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin