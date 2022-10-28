Ladies and gentlemen, Gisele Bündchen. Since emerging onto the scene in the ’90s, the Brazilian supermodel has blessed Us with a number of jaw-dropping fashion moments.

Whether strutting down the runway or dazzling photographers on the red carpet, Bündchen knows how to command attention. Her most standout catwalk gigs include her all-red Valentino look in 1999, her Christmas-inspired getup at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2005 and the bedazzled suit she rocked in Dior’s fall/winter 2008 Haute Couture presentation.

From 2002 to 2017, Bündchen was hailed as the highest-paid model in the world. She officially retired from modeling in 2015, strolling down the runway one final time during São Paulo Fashion Week.

“I am grateful that at 14, I was given the opportunity to star this journey,” the style icon wrote via Instagram after her final gig. “Today, after 20 years in the industry, it is a privilege to be doing my last fashion show by choice and yet still be working in other facets of the business.”

At the time, Bündchen credited her decision to wanting to spend more time with husband Tom Brady, who was playing for the New England Patriots, and their two children, Benjamin, born in 2009, and Vivian, born in 2012. Brady also shares son John, born in 2007, with ex Bridget Moynahan. Bündchen and Brady split after more than 13 years of marriage in October 2022.

The estranged pair confirmed the news via Instagram amid speculation about their romance. “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” the quarterback wrote. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Though she said goodbye to runway modeling, Bündchen continued to serve drama in ad campaigns and at red carpet events, some of which she attended with Brady.

The Lessons author looked radiant at the 2019 Met Gala in a blush-colored design by Dior. She gave onlookers a show, twisting and twirling in the pleated design that was equipped with layers of glossy fabric. A year before, Bündchen wowed in silky gold gown by Versace, which perfectly fit the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination” theme.

Keep scrolling to see more fashion moments from Bündchen: