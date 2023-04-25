Glitz and glamour! Hollywood’s elite are preparing to show up and show out in their most fashionable attire while honoring icon Karl Lagerfeld at the 2023 Met Gala.

“I had an idea kind of quickly, I have to say,” Elle Fanning told Variety in April of the inspiration behind her look for the event. “I sort of sketch everything out so I did a little sketch — an homage to Karl Lagerfeld, of course. I am truly going on theme. I have a good story behind the look that is special to me. I’m excited.”

When asked what it’s like to walk the iconic red carpet not the steps at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art the Super 8 star replied, “It’s major! It’s very jam-packed. Honestly, it doesn’t matter who you are. You’re all on top of each other. You’re all getting out and you all have to wait in line.”

Organizers of the annual event, which will be held on Monday, May 1, announced the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Gala theme in September 2022. Officially titled, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” the soirée will highlight the legacy of the late German fashion designer who died in 2019 at age 85.

“Every design starts with a sketch,” the official Met Museum account tweeted alongside a video of Lagerfeld at work.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Like every year, the night’s theme coincides with an exhibition at the museum. “Coming May 2023 — explore the artistic methodology and stylistic vocabulary of Karl Lagerfeld’s designs in ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beaty’ at the Met’s #CostumeInstitute,” the historic institution shared.

The showcase will open to the public on Thursday, May 5, and is slated to end on Sunday, July 16.

While who will attend the fashion’s biggest event — and what designer they will be repping — is mostly kept tightly under wraps, Vogue announced in January that Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, Roger Federer and actress Michaela Coel will serve as the 2023 co-chairs alongside Anna Wintour.

Other celebrities, however — like Fanning — have hinted that they will be in attendance. In April, Camila Morrone teased that she was gearing up for the charity bash following her split from ex Leonardo DiCaprio.

“Met Gala prep,” she quipped via her Instagram Story alongside a photo of a Philly cheesesteak sandwich and pickles.

Keep scrolling to see who else will be attending the 2023 Met Gala: