The king of double entendres. Scott Disick couldn’t help but make an NSFW pun about Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala preparation.

The Skims founder, 42, posted an Instagram carousel at the late Karl Lagerfeld’s design atelier on Wednesday, April 26, shouting of the iconic designer’s cat, Choupette, in the process.

“Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris. We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld’s office to get a little inspiration for the Met,” Kardashian captioned her post, including a selfie with the late fashion icon’s pet.

“Nice puss,” Disick, 39, replied in the comments of the Kardashians star’s post.

The Flip It Like Disick alum previously dated Kardashian’s sister Kourtney Kardashian between 2006 and 2015, with whom he shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 10. While Disick and Kourtney, 44, have long gone their separate ways, the New York native has stayed tight with her famous family. Disick is particularly close with Khloé Kardashian, and the two have exchanged flirtatious banter for years — both onscreen and off.

The father of three — who has been outspoken about how hard it is to see Kourtney with her new husband, Travis Barker — has also frequently shown his appreciation for Kourtney’s siblings via social media.

While the Selfish author has yet to reply to Disick’s social media remark, she has been focused on finalizing her Met Gala look. In the Instagram carousel she shared on Wednesday, Kim also uploaded several behind-the-scenes snaps in Lagerfeld’s design studio, where she perused a mood board of inspiration for her Met Gala gown. She also admired a collection of Lagerfeld’s past sketches from his tenure at both Chanel and his own eponymous label.

The former KKW Beauty founder — who has been a fixture at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual benefit for the Costume Institute — is expected to attend the Monday, May 1, occasion, which will honor Lagerfeld’s sartorial legacy. The famed Chanel designer died in February 2019 at the age of 85.

While the California native has not shared further details about her gown — or its designer — for Monday’s gala, her ensemble will most likely pay tribute to Lagerfeld, considering their longtime friendship and the event’s theme.

“We lost a true legend!!!! You were such an inspiration to the world! You shot my first fashion shoot and I was so nervous to work with such an icon,” Kim wrote via Instagram that February after learning of the creative director’s passing, recalling her 2013 CR Fashion Book photoshoot when she was pregnant with eldest daughter North, now 9. “The world is so much chicer because you existed! I am beyond honored to have met you and had the opportunity to work with you. You are so loved and will be so missed 💔.”

Kim’s attendance at fashion’s biggest night next week comes nearly one year after she honored another icon on the Met red carpet. The Keeping With the Kardashians alum — who shares four kids with ex-husband Kanye West — attended the May 2022 benefit alongside then-boyfriend Pete Davidson, where she stunned in Marilyn Monroe’s custom gown by Bob Mackie.

“I had this idea to try it on and then they came with armed guards and gloves,” Kim recalled to Lala Anthony on the red carpet about the 1962 outfit. “The idea really came to me after the gala in September last year. I thought to myself, what would I have done for the American theme if it had not been the Balenciaga look? What’s the most American thing you can think of? And that’s Marilyn Monroe. For me the most Marilyn Monroe moment is when she sang ‘Happy Birthday,’ to [former president John F. Kennedy], it was that look.”