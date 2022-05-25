Getting the band back together! Scott Disick couldn’t have been happier to see his kids again after they attended Kourtney Kardashian‘s wedding to Travis Barker in Italy.

“I got my baby,” the Talentless cofounder, 38, captioned an Instagram Story on Tuesday, May 24, alongside a snap of one of his children fast asleep on a bed. A subsequent slide showed daughter Penelope, 9, pulling a funny face for the camera with the caption, “Got my crew with me.”

Along with Penelope, Disick shares sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, with the Poosh founder, 43, who wed the drummer, 46, on Sunday, May 22, in Portofino, Italy. The New York native did not accompany his little ones to the ceremony, instead giving fans a glimpse of his travels to a different location.

“Where 2?” he teased his followers via his Instagram Story on Sunday, sharing a photo looking out a plane window. He later uploaded a pic of a screen noting he was at an altitude of 776 feet, writing, “Next stop, the beach.”

Disick did not specify where he was going, but he was spotted leaving a Hollywood bar earlier that morning with his hood pulled over baseball cap. Days prior, he spent time with Rod Stewart and his family as Kardashian jetted off to Italy before her nuptials.

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, May 20, that the Hulu personality touched down in Europe, with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner set to witness her and Barker’s wedding. While Corey Gamble was initially on the guest list, he was not seen celebrating with the Kardashian-Jenner family, nor was the bride’s brother, Rob Kardashian.

The Flip It Like Disick alum dated Kourtney on and off for nearly 10 years before the duo called it quits for good in 2015. When Us confirmed her romance with the Blink-182 musician in January 2021, a source revealed that Disick didn’t feel “jealous” due to his “incredibly special bond” with Kourtney and their kids. However, his feelings seemed to change by the time Barker popped the question in October 2021.

“He knew it was possible, but is very jealous of Kourtney and Travis’ relationship,” a source told Us at the time. “Scott still thinks that they could call things off before the wedding.”

As the newlyweds prepared for their third ceremony — the couple previously held an unofficial wedding in Las Vegas in April before tying the knot at a California courthouse earlier this month — more details about Disick’s feelings toward Barker were revealed on Hulu’s The Kardashians.

“This is probably the first time in fifteen years that we have had a really long break from having cameras follow our every move. And I think it got a little lonely,” he said during a confessional interview in an April episode of the reality series. “Honestly I think for the first time in my life it is finally starting to change. Now that Kourtney has her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on.”

The entrepreneur admitted that not having Kourtney in his life “romantically” was a challenge, adding, “But now it’s becoming a huge adjustment losing her as a best friend. Now we’re really just more coparenters. I’d say it’s probably one of the more difficult things in my life.”

