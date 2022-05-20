Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s third wedding will be better attended than their first two, but at least one person will be missing in action.

“Scott [Disick] won’t be at the wedding,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Talentless cofounder, 38. The New York native dated the Hulu personality, 43, off and on from 2006 to 2015. The former couple share three children: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

The Flip It Like Disick alum has had his ups and downs with Barker, 46, since the Blink-182 drummer started dating Kardashian in October 2020. Last year, Disick made headlines when he messaged the Poosh founder’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima about her PDA with Barker.

“Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” he wrote alongside a photo of the couple making out during an August 2021 vacation to Italy. “Don’t matter to me as long as she’s happy,” the model, 29, replied. “PS: i aint your bro.”

Kardashian addressed the controversy during the series premiere of her family’s Hulu show, which debuted in April.

“When I was in Italy with Travis on our summer vacation, I woke up to a text from Scott saying, ‘I am so sorry. I DMed your ex-boyfriend who I can’t stand.’ He sent me a screenshot of it and said he posted it on his [Instagram] Story,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum recalled. “Then I wrote him, ‘This is despicable.’ Your actions need to match up with you wanting to be a part of this and act like it.”

Earlier this month, an insider told Us that Disick still finds it “awkward” to witness his ex’s PDA with her now-husband. “He turns away any time he’s around them and they’re making out,” the source explained. “It’s embarrassing, and Travis and Kourtney act like no one’s in the room whenever they’re together. Scott’s all about PDA but would never put any of his exes in such an awkward position.”

The Box Car Racer musician and Kardashian are set to wed in Italy for the third time this weekend after legally marrying in Santa Barbara, California, on Sunday, May 15. They exchanged vows for the first time in Las Vegas in April, but they later revealed that the marriage was not legal because they didn’t have a license.

While the first two ceremonies were private, the Italy wedding will be attended by the pair’s family and friends. An insider told Us that all of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters will be there along with Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

Kourtney’s children, who weren’t present at the courthouse wedding or the couple’s October 2021 engagement, are also expected to attend with Barker’s kids. The Famous Stars and Straps founder shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also stepdad to Atiana, 23, whom Moakler, 47, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

