Wedding Ready! Kris Jenner Spotted in Italy Before Kravis Ceremony

Ciao, Calabasas! Kris Jenner appears to be the first of Kourtney Kardashian‘s family members to touch down in Italy on Friday, May 20, as she and Travis Barker get ready to walk down the aisle.

Us Weekly confirmed that Kris, 66, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were all on the guest list for the pair’s third ceremony, along with Corey Gamble. The momager was spotted walking in Portofino, Italy, on Friday.

The Poosh founder, 43, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, got engaged in October 2021 less than one year after Us confirmed their romance. “They’re so ready to be husband and wife,” a source exclusively revealed of the couple two months after Barker’s proposal, which was later featured in an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians. “They couldn’t be more in love.”

Kourtney and the Meet the Barkers alum previously exchanged vows during a surprise Las Vegas ceremony after attending the 2022 Grammy Awards. However, Us confirmed at the time that the duo did not obtain a marriage license. “Practice makes perfect,” the reality star later teased via Instagram in April, sharing a number of photos from “the only open chapel with an Elvis” in Sin City.

One month later, the pair held a second wedding at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California. While none of Kourtney’s siblings were in attendance during the celebration on Sunday, May 15, Kris’ mother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, and Barker’s father, Randy Barker, saw the couple make their marriage official.

“Till death do us part,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum captioned a series of black-and-white wedding photos on Monday, May 16. In one snap, the newlyweds packed on the PDA in a convertible that had a “Just Married” sign attached to the trunk.

Kourtney’s children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick — did not witness the courthouse wedding, but a source told Us they will be at the Italian ceremony. Earlier this month, the California native faced backlash on social media when it was revealed that her kids also weren’t present for her engagement.

“There was just no way to get that whole thing dialed then and then at the last minute Kourtney told Travis that Penelope wasn’t feeling well. His kids are going to come because they are older,” Kris said during the May 5 episode of The Kardashians, referring to Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, who the musician shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. “And I am not sure if any of us know how they are exactly going to react. I think it is [Kourtney’s] decision to break it to her kids the way she wants.”

Though some fans questioned the choice, Khloé defended the “hard conversation” via Twitter. “I don’t think anyone knew what the right thing to do was in this situation. I think my mom did her best,” she wrote. “I know for a fact that nothing was malicious. I think everyone was just doing the best they can with such a sensitive subject.”

After Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in California, Disick shared photos of his sons and daughter, seemingly confirming that the kids weren’t at the second wedding. A source previously told Us that the Talentless cofounder likely won’t attend his ex’s upcoming ceremony.

“It would definitely be awkward if Scott was at the wedding,” the insider noted. “If it’s filmed, for sure, then he might be there.”

Scroll down to see the Kardashian-Jenners arriving in Italy before the wedding: