No thanks! Scott Disick has no desire to relive any of his onscreen moments with ex Kourtney Kardashian and her new husband, Travis Barker — especially if PDA is involved.

“Of course it’s awkward for Scott,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly about the Flip It Like Disick alum’s feelings when it comes to filming The Kardashians with the Poosh founder, 43, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46. “He doesn’t take the time to watch the full episodes and why should he? He doesn’t need to. That’s the last thing he wants to do — relive the awkward moments of him, Travis and Kourtney. He lived through it already.”

The insider continues: “He showed up and gave the cameras what they wanted, and at the end of the day, he’s getting a nice paycheck.”

While Disick, 38, might be making bank from the hit Hulu series, the source notes that it’s still hard for him to be around his ex and her new spouse.

“He turns away any time he’s around them and they’re making out,” the insider says, adding, “It’s embarrassing and Travis and Kourtney act like no one’s in the room whenever they’re together. Scott’s all about PDA but would never put any of his exes in such an awkward position.”

Kardashian and Barker — who officially tied the knot on Sunday, May 15 — have certainly not been shy about their physical attraction to one another, making out on red carpets, at award shows and even in one of their wedding photos. In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the couple packed on the PDA in front of Disick at the lifestyle guru’s birthday party.

“To be in the same room together is not a bad thing. It is a great first step for everyone and we will take time to figure out what makes sense,” Kardashian said about the situation in the Thursday, May 12, episode of the series.

Disick isn’t the only one who finds the interaction “awkward,” however. Khloé Kardashian admitted on the Thursday episode that she felt uncomfortable when the New York native showed up.

“It is so awkward for the other siblings involved. We don’t know what to do,” she said at the time. “We are all just trying to be respectful to each other’s new lives.”

Disick — who shares sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, with Kourtney — has been open about his feelings for his ex.

“It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically but now it has become a huge adjustment losing her as sort of a best friend,” the Talentless founder, who has been linked to model Rebecca Donaldson since they were spotted holding hands in April, revealed during the series premiere of The Kardashians. “Now we are really more coparents. I would say it is probably one of the more difficult things in my life.”

The former couple dated on and off for 10 years before eventually ending their relationship for good in 2015.

