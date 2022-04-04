Heating up the red carpet — again! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker packed on the PDA at the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3.

The pair walked the red carpet at the Grammys wearing coordinating black outfits. Kardashian, 42, wore a black Et Ochs jumpsuit with a plunging v-neck and side cutouts. She paired the sleek outfit with black gloves and a sleek ponytail.

The musician, 46, wore a black Givenchy outfit with silver Tiffany & Co. chains on his neck and wrist. Barker arrived on the carpet with a hot pink Raf Simons coat that he quickly ditched to take photos with his love. Both had wore their sunglasses ahead of the ceremony as well.

The two shared several kisses on the red carpet, showing plenty of affection before the show.

Their Grammys appearance follows the Blink-182 drummer and the Pooch founder’s PDA-filled trip to the Oscars on March 27. The pair attended the Los Angeles awards show, where Barker was part of the “All-Star Band” that also included Oscars music director Adam Blackstone, percussionist and singer Sheila E. and pianist Robert Glasper.

For the occasion, Kardashian stunned in a vintage Mugler gown and Aquazzura heels while Barker wore an all-black suit by Maison Margiela. The rocker put more effort into the night than usual.

“I never really have a glam team — I never get powder or whatever, but this is the Oscars so I’ll do whatever,” Barker said in a Vanity Fair video that showed him getting ready for the big night. “I like the juxtapose of me being at the Oscars. It like doesn’t quite fit, but it does. Just like seeing me in a suit doesn’t quite fit but it does.”

Afterward, they headed to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, where they shared a few more kisses on the red carpet. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wore a vintage Dolce & Gabbana nude dress with Samer Halimeh diamond stud earrings while Barker mixed it up with a crisp white button-down shirt under an embellished black jacket.

The red carpet glimpses are a preview of what fans can expect from Hulu’s The Kardashians, which debuts on April 14. The trailer for the new reality show revealed that the engaged couple is trying to have a baby. The reality star is already the mother of Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick, while Barker shares Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Scroll down for photos of Kardashian and Barker at the 2022 Grammys: