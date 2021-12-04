Music’s biggest night is back! The 64th annual Grammy Awards are set to air in January 2022, promising a star-studded bunch of nominees and guests.

Nominations were announced in November 2021, with Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and Jay-Z making the coveted list. Ahead of the 2022 event, the Recording Academy — who puts on the annual show — changed its planning process.

“This is a new academy, one that is driven to action and that has doubled down on the commitment to meeting the needs of the music community,” Recording Academy chair and interim president/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. explained during the live nominations presentation at the time. “While change and progress are key drivers of our actions, one thing will always remain — the Grammy Award is the only peer-driven and peer-voted recognition in music. We are honored to work alongside the music community year-round to further refine and protect the integrity of the awards process.”

Several stars made history as 2022 honorees, including the Roc Nation founder, who garnered three nods and became the most-nominated artist of all time. Selena Gomez, for her part, picked up her first-ever nod for Best Latin Pop Album after the release of her Revelación album. Rodrigo, a first-time nominee, earned seven nominations, including one for Best New Artist.

“Woke up this morning to 7 Grammy nominations,” the “Drivers License” singer wrote via Instagram in November 2021. “When I was younger, my family lived a few blocks from the Staples Center, where the Grammys took place every year. I would always walk outside the arena and look at the plaques on the ground with all the winners names in wide eyed wonder. I went to the Grammy museum so many of my free weekends bc I was so fascinated by the history of the show and all of the incredible musicians that made it up.”

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star continued: “Many dreams have come true for me this year but this one is probably the most meaningful. thank you to everyone who has believed in me and supported the songs I write. and thank you to @recordingacademy for the recognition. I’m beyond humbled. truly a day I will never forget. so grateful aghhh❤️💜❤️💜.”

Weeks later, Trevor Noah was confirmed as the host, returning for the second consecutive year.

“Excited to be back, hosting the #Grammys this year,” the South Africa native wrote via Instagram in December 2021. “Just to clarify, I haven’t gone anywhere, but am in fact, back! Similarly to the @backstreetboys who never actually left but were also back, alright!?”

In March 2021, the Daily Show host led a socially distanced version of 63rd annual show where the stars sat at separate tables and wore face masks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This isn’t a Zoom background. This is real,” the stand-up comedian explained of the COVID-19 protocols during his opening monologue. “This is real. My uncle isn’t gonna walk behind me naked even though I told him I have an important meeting. Tonight is gonna be the biggest outdoor event this year besides the storming of the Capitol. There’s more tension in that tent than at a family reunion at Buckingham Palace.”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about the 64th annual Grammys: