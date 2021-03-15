Getting a dig in! Trevor Noah joked about multiple current events, even taking aim at the British royal family, during the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, March 14. Kicking off his opening monologue, the host, 37, joked about taking on a live show amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This isn’t a Zoom background. This is real,” the Daily Show host said while standing outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles. “This is real. My uncle isn’t gonna walk behind me naked even though I told him I have an important meeting.”

He also commented on the large tent, which is filled with socially distancing celebrities.

“Tonight is gonna be the biggest outdoor event this year besides the storming of the Capitol,” the South Africa native said. “There’s more tension in that tent than at a family reunion at Buckingham Palace.”

Noah’s dig comes just one week after CBS’ bombshell March 7 interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, during which the couple, who stepped back from their royal duties in March 2020, made many claims about the royal family.

Markle, 39, who married the prince, 36, in May 2018, opened up in the sit-down about the struggles she went through before they stepped away. The Suits alum revealed that she contemplated suicide in January 2019 while pregnant with her now 22-month-old son, Archie.

The former actress, who is currently pregnant with baby No. 2, claimed that she went to the royal “institution” and asked for help.

“I said that I’ve never felt this way before, and I need to go somewhere. And I was told that I couldn’t, that it wouldn’t be good for the institution,” she shared, before adding that she tried going to the HR department as well. “They said, ‘My heart goes out to you, but there’s nothing we can do to protect you because you’re not a paid employee of the institution.”

During the tell-all, the British Army vet said that racism towards his wife “was a large part” of the couple’s decision to leave. Markle claimed that there were “concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie’s] skin was going to be when he was born” and “several conversations” about “what that would mean and what that would look like.”

Buckingham Palace responded to the claims in a statement on Tuesday, March 9.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” the queen’s statement read. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. … Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”