Why Selena Gomez Fans Think Her Song De Una Vez Is About Justin Bieber

Inspired by the same old love? Selena Gomez dropped a new track, called “De Una Vez” — and fans think it’s about her ex Justin Bieber.

The Rare Beauty founder, 28, unveiled the Spanish-language single and its accompanying music video on Thursday, January 14. “This is the beginning of something I’ve wanted to explore for so long,” she wrote via Instagram. “I hope you love it as much as I do.”

Selenators wasted no time in trying to decipher the song’s inspiration and hidden meaning. “De Una Vez,” which translates to “At Once,” appears to be about overcoming heartbreak. According to a translation from Genius, she sings: “I’m cured of you, I told you already / I don’t feel you here anymore, I don’t feel you anymore / You never knew, you didn’t know how to value me.”

In the chorus, the Texas native sings that she’s “stronger alone” and doesn’t “regret the past” as she is “bulletproof” now.

Though Gomez has not confirmed what inspired her single, some fans are convinced that it is about the 26-year-old “Yummy” crooner. “Selena Gomez singing songs about Justin in Spanish so Justin can’t understand it smh,” one person wrote, while a second fan asked, “Is it just me or is #DeUnaVez by Selena Gomez yet another song about Justin Bieber?” A third user tweeted, “So you’re telling me Selena Gomez’s new song is about Justin Bieber AGAIN??”

Not all fans believe Gomez’s former beau inspired the track. “Normalize not thinking everything Selena Gomez does is about Justin Bieber. Y’all annoying,” one person tweeted, while another user wrote, “People, please stop making it seems like all of Selena Gomez’s work is about Justin Bieber. If it is then fine, but they’re OVER PLEASE LET HER SHINE ON HER OWN.”

On Friday, January 15, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum opened up about why she chose to release a Spanish-language song. “This has been something I’ve wanted to do for 10 years, working on a Spanish project, because I’m so, so proud of my heritage and just genuinely felt like I wanted this to happen,” she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music. “It happened, and I feel like it’s the perfect timing. Just with all the division in the world, there’s something about Latin music that globally just makes people feel things, you know?”

Gomez and Bieber’s on and off romance began in 2010. Following her October 2017 split from The Weeknd, the pair briefly reconciled before breaking up for good in March 2018. The “Holy” singer went on to marry Hailey Baldwin later that year.

In October 2019, the Dead Don’t Die star released a song about Bieber titled “Lose You to Love Me.” The heartbreaking single appeared on her third studio album, Rare, which debuted early last year.

“When I wrote the song ‘Lose You to Love Me,’ I was kind of a mess. It was really difficult for me. And by the time we shot the music video at the end of the year, it had a completely different meaning, and it was so freeing,” she told Billboard in January 2020. “It was actually fun for me — I think, because I let it go, it actually meant that I let it go within myself as well. And I couldn’t have asked for a better way to close a chapter in my life.”

Gomez has also been linked to Nick Jonas, Charlie Puth, Taylor Lautner and Zedd.