Grammys 2022: See the Complete List of Nominations

Making a statement! The list of nominees of for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards were released on Tuesday, November 23, and the choices already have fans talking.

The 2022 Grammy nominations look a little different after changes were made following the controversy over The Weeknd getting snubbed last year. After the musician, 31, didn’t receive a single nomination for his critically acclaimed album After Hours at the 2021 Grammys, he took to social media to voice his disappointment.

“The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency,” he tweeted in November 2020 after the list of nominees were announced.

When the news made headlines, Recording Academy Chair and Interim President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. addressed the situation in a statement to Rolling Stone, saying, “I was surprised and can empathize with what he’s feeling. His music this year was excellent, and his contributions to the music community and broader world are worthy of everyone’s admiration.”

The “Blinding Lights” singer later elaborated on the “attack” that he felt came with the snub.

“I use a sucker punch as an analogy. Because it just kind of hit me out of nowhere,” he said during an interview with Billboard in January. “I definitely felt … I felt things. I don’t know if it was sadness or anger. I think it was just confusion. I just wanted answers. Like, ‘What happened?’ We did everything right, I think.”

The Weeknd noted that he didn’t agree with critics who called him “cocky” or “arrogant” for expecting to be nominated, adding, “People told me I was going to get nominated. The world told me. Like, ‘This is it; this is your year.’ We were all very confused.”

At the time, the Canada native revealed that he didn’t care anymore that his hard work wasn’t acknowledged.

“I have three Grammys, which mean nothing to me now, obviously. It’s not like, ‘Oh, I want the Grammy!’ It’s just that this happened, and I’m down to get in front of the fire, as long as it never happens again. I suck at giving speeches anyways. Forget awards shows,” he said. “In the last 61 years of the Grammys, only 10 Black artists have won Album of the Year. I don’t want to make this about me. That’s just a fact.”

Ahead of the 2022 Grammys, Mason Jr., 53, announced a change in the nomination process, which includes removing the private committee that included artists, creators and industry experts. Now a “a majority, peer-to-peer vote of voting members” determined the full list of nominees.

“This is a new academy, one that is driven to action and that has doubled down on the commitment to meeting the needs of the music community,” Mason Jr. said during the live nominations stream on Tuesday. “While change and progress are key drivers of our actions, one thing will always remain — the Grammy Award is the only peer-driven and peer-voted recognition in music. We are honored to work alongside the music community year-round to further refine and protect the integrity of the awards process.”

Scroll to see the complete list of this year’s nominees & and tune in for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on CBS or Paramount+ on Monday, January 31, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Record of the Year

“I Still Have Faith in You,” Abba

“Freedom,” Jon Batiste

“I Get a Kick Out of You,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“Right on Time,” Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X

“Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

Album of the Year

We Are, Jon Batiste

Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Back of My Mind, H.E.R.

Montero, Lil Nas X

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore, Taylor Swift

Donda, Kanye West

Best Music Video

“Shot in the Dark,” (AC/DC); David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer.

“Freedom,” (Jon Batiste); Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer.

“I Get a Kick Out of You,” (Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga); Jennifer Lebeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell and Jennifer Lebeau, video producers.

“Peaches,” (Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon); Collin Tilley, video director.

“Happier Than Ever,” (Billie Eilish); Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson and David Moore, video producers.

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” (Lil Nas X); Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina and Saul Levitz, video producers.

“Good 4 U,” (Olivia Rodrigo); Petra Collins, video director; Christiana Divona, Marissa Ramirez and Tiffany Suh, video producers.

Song of the Year

“Bad Habits,” Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid and Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

“A Beautiful Noise,” Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori Mckenna, Linda Perry and Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile)

“Drivers License,” Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Fight for You,” Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Kiss Me More,” Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell Ii Solána Rowe and David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat featuring SZA)

“Leave the Door Open,” Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill and Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

“Peaches,” Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman and Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon)

“Right on Time,” Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Anyone,” Justin Bieber

“Right on Time,” Brandi Carlile

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Positions,” Ariana Grande

“Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“I Get a Kick Out of You,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Lonely,” Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

“Butter,” BTS

“Higher Power,” Coldplay

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

‘Til We Meet Again (Live), Norah Jones

A Tori Kelly Christmas, Tori Kelly

Ledisi Sings Nina, Ledisi

That’s Life, Willie Nelson

A Holly Dolly Christmas, Dolly Parton

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Positions, Ariana Grande

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Best Rock Performance

“Shot in the Dark,” AC/DC

“Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A),” Black Pumas

“Nothing Compares 2 U,” Chris Cornell

“Ohms,” Deftones

“Making a Fire,” Foo Fighters

Best Metal Performance

“Genesis,” Deftones

“The Alien,” Dream Theater

“Amazonia,” Gojira

“Pushing the Tides,” Mastodon

“The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition),” Rob Zombie

Best Rock Album

Power Up, AC/DC

Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A, Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1, Chris Cornell

Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters

McCartney III, Paul McCartney

Best Rock Song

“All My Favorite Songs,” Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson and Ilsey Juber, Songwriters (Weezer)

“The Bandit,” Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill and Nathan Followill, Songwriters (Kings of Leon)

“Distance,” Wolfgang Van Halen, Songwriter (Mammoth Wvh)

“Find My Way,” Paul McCartney, Songwriter (Paul McCartney)

“Waiting on a War,” Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear, Songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Dance Recording

“Hero,” Afrojack & David Guetta

“Loom,” Oalufur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

“Before,” James Blake

“Heartbreak,” Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

“You Can Do It,” Caribou

“Alive,” Rufus Du Sol

“The Business,” Tiesto

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Subconsciously, Black Coffee

Fallen Embers, Illenium

Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded), Major Lazer

Shockwave, Marshmello

Free Love, Sylvan Esso

Judgment, Ten City

Best Rap Album

The Off-Season, J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

King’s Disease II, Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, the Creator

Donda, Kanye West

Best Rap Song

“Bath Salts,” Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones and Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX featuring Jay-Z and Nas)

“Best Friend,” Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas and Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie featuring Doja Cat)

“Family Ties,” Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour and Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar)

“Jail,” Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West and Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Jay-Z)

“My Life,” Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph and Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray)

Best Rap Performance

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar

“Up,” Cardi B

“My . Life,” J. Cole ft. 21 Savage & Morray

“Thot S–t,” Megan Thee Stallion

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Pride. Is. The. Devil,” J. Cole ft. Lil Baby

“Need To Know,” Doja Cat

“Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow

“Wusyaname,” Tyler, The Creator ft. YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Ty Dollar $ign

“Hurricane,” Kanye West ft. The Weeknd & Lil Baby

Best Country Song

“Better Than We Found It,” Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Camera Roll,” Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves and Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“Cold,” Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon and Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

“Country Again,” Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley and Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

“Fancy Like,” Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins and Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram and Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

Best Country Solo Performance

“Forever After All,” Luke Combs

“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton

“All I Do Is Drive,” Jason Isbell

“Camera Roll,” Kacey Musgraves

“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton

Best Country Album

Skeletons, Brothers Osborne

Remember Her Name, Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram

The Ballad of Dood & Juanita, Sturgill Simpson

Starting Over, Chris Stapleton

Best Country/Duo/Group Performance

“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne

“Glad You Exist,” Dan + Shay

“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Best Alternative Music Album

Shore, Fleet Foxes

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey

Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed in Sunbeams, Arlo Parks

Daddy’s Home, St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance

“Lost You,” Snoh Aalegra

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“Damage,” H.E.R.

“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“I Need You,” Jon Batiste

“Bring It on Home to Me,” BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton and Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal

“Born Again,” Leon Bridges featuring Robert Glasper

“Fight for You,” H.E.R.

“How Much Can a Heart Take,” Lucky Daye featuring Yebba

Best Progressive R&B Album

New Light, Eric Bellinger

Something to Say, Cory Henry

Mood Valiant, Hiatus Kaiyote

Table for Two, Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder and Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, Masego

Best R&B Song

“Damage,” Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Good Days,” Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe and Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)

“Heartbreak Anniversary,” Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas and Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)

“Leave the Door Open,” Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Denisia “Blue June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Michael Holmes and Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

Best R&B Album

Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies, Snoh Aalegra

We Are, Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound, Leon Bridges

Back of My Mind, H.E.R.

Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Double Dealin, Randy Brecker And Eric Marienthal

The Garden, Rachel Eckroth

Tree Falls, Taylor Eigsti

At Blue Note Tokyo, Steve Gadd Band

Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2, Mark Lettieri

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

Vértigo, Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores, Paula Arenas

Hecho a la Antigua, Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos, Camilo

Mendó, Alex Cuba

Revelación, Selena Gomez

Best New Age Album

Brothers, Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster and Tom Eaton

Divine Tides, Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej

Pangaea, Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone

Night + Day, Opium Moon

Pieces of Forever, Laura Sullivan

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Generations, The Baylor Project

Superblue, Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter

Time Traveler, Nnenna Freelon

Flor, Gretchen Parlato

Songwrights Apothecary Lab, Esperanza Spalding

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“Sackodougou,” Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, soloist

“Kick Those Feet,” Kenny Barron, soloist

“Bigger Than Us,” Jon Batiste, soloist

“Absence,” Terence Blanchard, soloist

“Humpty Dumpty (Set 2),” Chick Corea, soloist

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired by Soul, Jon Batiste

Absence, Terence Blanchard featuring the E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet

Skyline, Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Akoustic Band Live, Chick Corea, John Patitucci and Dave Weckl

Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV), Pat Metheny

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Live at Birdland!, The Count Basie Orchestra directed by Scotty Barnhart

Dear Love, Jazzmeia Horn and her Noble Force

For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver, Christian McBride Big Band

Swirling, Sun Ra Arkestra

Jackets XL, Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

Mirror Mirror, Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

The South Bronx Story, Carlos Henriquez

Virtual Birdland, Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Transparency, Dafnis Prieto Sextet

El Arte Del Bolero, Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Voice of God,” Dante Bowe featuring Steffany Gretzinger and Chandler Moore; Dante Bowe, Tywan Mack, Jeff Schneeweis and Mitch Wong, songwriters

“Joyful,” Dante Bowe; Dante Bowe and Ben Schofield, songwriters

“Help,” Anthony Brown & Group Therapy; Anthony Brown and Darryl Woodson, songwriters

“Never Lost,” CeCe Winans

“Wait on You,” Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Tiffany Hudson, Brandon Lake and Chandler Moore, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“We Win,” Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn and Justin Smith, songwriters

“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” H.E.R. and Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile and H.E.R., songwriters

“Man of Your Word,” Chandler Moore and KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess and Chandler Moore, songwriters

“Believe For It,” CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans and Mitch Wong, songwriters

“Jireh,” Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music featuring Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

Changing Your Story, Jekalyn Carr

Royalty: Live at the Ryman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition, Maverick City Music

Jonny X Mali: Live in LA, Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music

Believe for It, CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

No Stranger, Natalie Grant

Feels Like Home Vol. 2, Israel and New Breed

The Blessing (Live), Kari Jobe

Citizen of Heaven (Live), Tauren Wells

Old Church Basement, Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music

Best Roots Gospel Album

Alone With My Faith, Harry Connick, Jr.

That’s Gospel, Brother, Gaither Vocal Band

Keeping On, Ernie Haase and Signature Sound

Songs For the Times, The Isaacs

My Savior, Carrie Underwood

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Deja, Bomba Estéreo

Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition), Diamante Eléctrico

Origen, Juanes

Calambre, Nathy Peluso

El Madrileño, C. Tangana

Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia, Zoé

Best Regional Mexican Music Album

Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2, Aida Cuevas

A Mis 80’s, Vicente Fernández

Seis, Mon Laferte

Un Canto por México, Vol. II, Natalia Lafourcade

Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe), Christian Nodal

Best Tropical Latin Album

Salswing!, Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

En Cuarentena, El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico

Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso, Aymée Nuviola

Colegas, Gilberto Santa Rosa

Live in Peru, Tony Succar

Best American Roots Performance

“Cry,” Jon Batiste

“Love and Regret,” Billy Strings

“I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free,” The Blind Boys of Alabama and Béla Fleck

“Same Devil,” Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile

“Nightflyer,” Allison Russell

Best American Roots Song

“Avalon,” Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson and Francesco Turrisi, songwriters (Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi)

“Call Me a Fool,” Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June featuring Carla Thomas)

“Cry,” Jon Batiste and Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

“Diamond Studded Shoes,” Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan and Yola, songwriters (Yola)

“Nightflyer,” Jeremy Lindsay and Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)

Best Americana Album

Downhill From Everywhere, Jackson Browne

Leftover Feelings, John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band

Native Sons, Los Lobos

Outside Child, Allison Russell

Stand For Myself, Yola

Best Bluegrass Album

Renewal, Billy Strings

My Bluegrass Heart, Béla Fleck

A Tribute To Bill Monroe, The Infamous Stringdusters

Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions), Sturgill Simpson

Music Is What I See, Rhonda Vincent

Best Traditional Blues Album

100 Years of Blues, Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite

Traveler’s Blues, Blues Traveler

I Be Trying, Cedric Burnside

Be Ready When I Call You, Guy Davis

Take Me Back, Kim Wilson

Best Contemporary Blues Album

“Delta Kream,” The Black Keys featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown

“Royal Tea,” Joe Bonamassa

“Uncivil War,” Shemekia Copeland

“Fire It Up,” Steve Cropper

“662,” Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Best Folk Album

“One Night Lonely [Live],” Mary Chapin Carpenter

“Long Violent History,” Tyler Childers

“Wednesday (Extended Edition),” Madison Cunningham

“They’re Calling Me Home,” Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

“Blue Heron Suite,” Sarah Jarosz

Best Regional Roots Music Album

“Live in New Orleans!,” Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul

“Bloodstains & Teardrops,” Big Chief Monk Boudreaux

“My People,” Cha Wa

“Corey Ledet Zydeco,” Corey Ledet Zydeco

“Kau Ka Pe’a,” Kalani Pe’a

Best Reggae Album

“Pamoja,” Etana

“Positive Vibration,” Gramps Morgan

“Live N Livin,” Sean Paul

“Royal,” Jesse Royal

“Beauty in the Silence,” Soja

“10,” Spice

Best Global Music Album

“Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1,” Rocky Dawuni

“East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho and Friends Live in Concert,” Daniel Ho and Friends

“Mother Nature,” Angelique Kidjo

“Legacy +,” Femi Kuti and Made Kuti

“Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition,” Wizkid

Best Children’s Music Album

“Actívate,” 123 Andrés

“All One Tribe,” 1 Tribe Collective

“Black to the Future,” Pierce Freelon

“A Colorful World,” Falu

“Crayon Kids,” Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band

Best Spoken Word Album

“Aftermath,” Levar Burton

“Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis,” Don Cheadle

“Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago,” J. Ivy

“8:46,” Dave Chappelle and Amir Sulaiman

“A Promised Land,” Barack Obama

Best Comedy Album

“The Comedy Vaccine,” Lavell Crawford

“Evolution,” Chelsea Handler

“Sincerely Louis C.K.,” Louis C.K.

“Thanks For Risking Your Life,” Lewis Black

“The Greatest Average American,” Nate Bargatze

“Zero ___ Given,” Kevin Hart

Best Musical Theater Album

“Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella,” Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Lloyd Webber and Greg Wells, producers; Andrew Lloyd Webber and David Zippel, composers/lyricists (Original Album Cast)

“Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers,” Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman and Steven Sater, Producers; Burt Bacharach, composer; Steven Sater, lyricist (World Premiere Cast)

“Girl From The North Country,” Simon Hale, Conor Mcpherson and Dean Sharenow, Producers (Bob Dylan, composer and lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

“Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording),” Cameron Mackintosh, Lee Mccutcheon and Stephenmetcalfe, producers (Claude-Michel Schönberg, composer; Alain Boublil, John Caird, Herbert Kretzmer, Jean-Marc Natel and Trevor Nunn, lyricists) (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company)

“Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots,” Daniel C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri and Stephen Schwartz, producers (Stephen Schwartz, composer and lyricist) (World Premiere Cast)

“The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical,” Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Cruella,” (Various Artists)

“Dear Evan Hansen,” (Various Artists)

“In The Heights,” (Various Artists)

“One Night In Miami…,” (Various Artists)

“Respect,” Jennifer Hudson

“Schmigadoon! Episode 1,” (Various Artists)

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” Andra Day

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Bridgerton,” Kris Bowers, composer

“Dune,” Hans Zimmer, composer

“The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16),” Ludwig Göransson, composer

“The Queen’s Gambit,” Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer

“Soul,” Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, composers

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Agatha All Along [From Wandavision: Episode 7],” Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall and Gerald White)

“All Eyes On Me [From Inside],” Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)

“All I Know So Far [From Pink: All I Know So Far],” Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, songwriters (Pink)

“Fight For You [From Judas and the Black Messiah],” Dernst Emile Ii, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) [From Respect],” Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson and Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)

“Speak Now [From One Night in Miami…],” Sam Ashworth and Leslie Odom, Jr., Songwriters (Leslie Odom, Jr.)

Best Instrumental Composition

“Beautiful is Black,” Brandee Younger, composer (Brandee Younger)

“Cat and Mouse,” Tom Nazziola, composer (Tom Nazziola)

“Concerto for Orchestra: Finale,” Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza and Czech National Symphony Orchestra featuring Antonio Sánchez and Derrick Hodge)

“Dreaming In Lions: Dreaming In Lions,” Arturo O’farrill, composer (Arturo O’farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble)

“Eberhard,” Lyle Mays, composer (Lyle Mays)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Chopsticks,” Bill O’Connell, arranger (Richard Baratta)

“For The Love Of A Princess (From ‘Braveheart’),” Robin Smith, Arranger (Hauser, London Symphony Orchestra and Robin Smith)

“Infinite Love,” Emile Mosseri, Arranger (Emile Mosseri)

“Meta Knight’s Revenge (From ‘Kirby Superstar’),” Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band featuring Button Masher)

“The Struggle Within,” Gabriela Quintero and Rodrigo Sanchez, arrangers (Rodrigo Y Gabriela)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“The Bottom Line,” Ólafur Arnalds, Arranger (Ólafur Arnalds and Josin)

“A Change is Gonna Come,” Tehillah Alphonso, Arranger (Tonality and Alexander Lloyd Blake)

“The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire),” Jacob Collier, Arranger (Jacob Collier)

“Eleanor Rigby,” Cody Fry, Arranger (Cody Fry)

“To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version),” Vince Mendoza, Arranger (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra and Julia Bullock)

Best Recording Package

“American Jackpot / American Girls,” Sarah Dodds and Shauna Dodds, Art Directors (Reckless Kelly)

“Carnage,” Nick Cave and Tom Hingston, Art Directors (Nick Cave and Warren Ellis)

“Pakelang,” Li Jheng Han and Yu, Wei, Art Directors (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group and the Chairman Crossover Big Band)

“Serpentine Prison,” Dayle Doyle, Art Director (Matt Berninger)

“Zeta,” Xiao Qing Yang, Art Director (Soul Of Ears)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

“All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition,” Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison and Olivia Harrison, art directors (George Harrison)

“Color Theory,” Lordess Foudre and Christopher Leckie, art directors (Soccer Mommy)

“The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set),” Simon Moore, art director (Steven Wilson)

“77-81,” Dan Calderwood and Jon King, art directors (Gang of Four)

“Swimming in Circles,” Ramón Coronado and Marshall Rake, art directors (Mac Miller)

Best Album Notes

“Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas,” Ann-Katrin Zimmermann, album notes writer (Sunwook Kim)

“The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966,” Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (Louis Armstrong)

“Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology,” Kevin Howes, album notes writer (Willie Dunn)

“Etching the Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895,” David Giovannoni, Richard Martin and Stephan Puille, album notes writers (Various Artists)

“The King of Gospel Music: The Life and Music of Reverend James Cleveland,” Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Best Historical Album

“Beyond the Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings,” Robert Russ, compilation producer; Nancy Conforti, Andreas K. Meyer and Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Marian Anderson)

“Etching the Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895,” Meagan Hennessey and Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

“Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History of the World’s Music,” April Ledbetter, Steven Lance Ledbetter and Jonathan Ward, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

“Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967),” Patrick Milligan and Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)

“Sign O’ the Times (Super Deluxe Edition),” Trevor Guy, Michael Howe and Kirk Johnson, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

“Cinema” — Josh Conway, Marvin Figueroa, Josh Gudwin, Neal H Pogue and Ethan Shumaker, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (The Marías)

“Dawn” — Thomas Brenneck, Zach Brown, Elton “L10MixedIt” Chueng, Riccardo Damian, Tom Elmhirst, Jens Jungkurth, Todd Monfalcone, John Rooney and Smino, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Yebba)

“Hey What” — BJ Burton, engineer; BJ Burton, mastering engineer (Low)

“Love for Sale” — Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman and Billy Cumella, engineers; Greg Calbi and Steve Fallone, mastering engineers (Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Best Remixed Recording

“Back to Life” — (Booker T Kings of Soul Satta Dub); Booker T, remixer (Soul II Soul)

“Born for Greatness” — (Cymek Remix); Spencer Bastin, remixer (Papa Roach); track from: “Greatest Hits Vol. 2 The Better Noise Years”

“Constant Craving” — (Fashionably Late Remix); Tracy Young, remixer (K.D. Lang)

“Inside Out” — (3SCAPE DRM REMIX); 3SCAPE DRM, remixer (Zedd and Griff)

“Met Him Last Night — (Dave Audé Remix); Dave Audé, remixer (Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande)

“Passenger” — (Mike Shinoda Remix); Mike Shinoda, remixer (Deftones); track from: “White Pony” (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

“Talks” — (Mura Masa Remix); Alexander Crossan, remixer (PVA)

Best Immersive Audio Album (63rd Grammy Awards)

“Bolstad: Tomba Sonora” — Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Stemmeklang)

“Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes)” — Fritz Hilpert, immersive mix engineer; Jason Banks, Fritz Hilpert and David Ziegler, immersive mastering engineers; Tom Ammerman, Arno Kammermeier and Walter Merziger, immersive producers (Booka Shade)

“Fryd” — Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Tove Ramlo-Ystad and Cantus)

“Mutt Slang Ii – A Wake of Sorrows Engulfed in Rage” — Elliot Scheiner, immersive mix engineer; Darcy Proper, immersive mastering engineer; Alain Mallet and Elliot Scheiner, immersive producers (Alain Mallet)

“Soundtrack of the American Soldier” — Leslie Ann Jones, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Dan Merceruio, immersive producer (Jim R. Keene and the United States Army Field Band)

Best Immersive Audio Album

“Alicia” — George Massenburg and Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer (Alicia Keys)

“Clique” — Jim Anderson and Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mix engineers; Bob Ludwig, immersive mastering engineer; Jim Anderson, immersive producer (Patricia Barber)

“Fine Line” — Greg Penny, immersive mix engineer; Greg Penny, immersive mastering engineer; Greg Penny, immersive producer (Harry Styles)

“The Future Bites” — Jake Fields and Steven Wilson, immersive mix engineers; Bob Ludwig, immersive mastering engineer; Steven Wilson, immersive producer (Steven Wilson)

“Stille Grender” — Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Anne Karin Sundal-Ask and Det Norske Jentekor)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

“Archetypes” — Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone and Dan Nichols, engineers; Bill Maylone, mastering engineer (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad and Third Coast Percussion)

“Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears” — Richard King, engineer (Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax)

“Beethoven: Symphony No. 9” — Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

“Chanticleer Sings Christmas” — Leslie Ann Jones, engineer (Chanticleer)

“Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony Of A Thousand’” — Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale and Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Steven Epstein

David Frost

Elaine Martone

Judith Sherman

Best Orchestral Performance

“Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre,” Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)

“Beethoven: Symphony No. 9,” Manfred Honeck, conductor (Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

“Muhly: Throughline,” Nico Muhly, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

“Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

“Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem of Ecstasy,” Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording

“Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle,” Susanna Mälkki, conductor; Mika Kares and Szilvia Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)

“Glass: Akhnaten,” Karen Kamensek, conductor; J’Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Zachary James and Dísella Lárusdóttir; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

“Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen,”” Simon Rattle, conductor; Sophia Burgos, Lucy Crowe, Gerald Finley, Peter Hoare, Anna Lapkovskaja, Paulina Malefane, Jan Martinik and Hanno Müller-Brachmann; Andrew Cornall, producer (London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus and LSO Discovery Voices)

“Little: Soldier Songs,” Corrado Rovaris, conductor; Johnathan McCullough; James Darrah and John Toia, producers (The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra)

“Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Karen Cargill, Isabel Leonard, Karita Mattila, Erin Morley and Adrianne Pieczonka; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Best Choral Performance

“It’s a Long Way,” Matthew Guard, conductor (Jonas Budris, Carrie Cheron, Fiona Gillespie, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Megan Roth, Alissa Ruth Suver and Dana Whiteside; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

“Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand,’” Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz and Luke McEndarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O’Neill, Morris Robinson and Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus and Pacific Chorale)

“Rising w/ the Crossing,” Donald Nally, conductor (International Contemporary Ensemble and Quicksilver; The Crossing)

“Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons,” Kaspars Putnins, conductor; Heli Jürgenson, chorus master (Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir)

“Sheehan: Liturgy of Saint John Chrysostom,” Benedict Sheehan, conductor (Michael Hawes, Timothy Parsons and Jason Thoms; The Saint Tikhon Choir)

“The Singing Guitar,” Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Estelí Gomez; Austin Guitar Quartet, Douglas Harvey, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet and Texas Guitar Quartet; Conspirare)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

“Adams, John Luther: Lines Made By Walking,” JACK Quartet

“Akiho: Seven Pillars,” Sandbox Percussion

“Archetypes,” Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad and Third Coast Percussion

“Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears,” Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax

“Bruits,” Imani Winds

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

“Alone Together,” Jennifer Koh

“An American Mosaic,” Simone Dinnerstein

“Bach: Sonatas and Partitas,” Augustin Hadelich

“Beethoven and Brahms: Violin Concertos,” Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights)

“Mak Bach,” Mak Grgić

“Of Power,” Curtis Stewart

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

“Confessions,” Laura Strickling; Joy Schreier, pianist

“Dreams of a New Day – Songs by Black Composers,” Will Liverman; Paul Sánchez, pianist

“Mythologies,” Sangeeta Kaur and Hila Plitmann (Virginie D’Avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto and Emilio D. Miler)

“Schubert: Winterreise,” Joyce DiDonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist

“Unexpected Shadows,” Jamie Barton; Jake Heggie, pianist (Matt Haimovitz)

Best Classical Compendium

“American Originals – A New World, A New Canon,” Agave and Reginald L. Mobley. Geoffrey Silver, producer.

“Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs and Three Pieces for Orchestra,” Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer.

“Cerrone: The Arching Path,” Timo Andres and Ian Rosenbaum. Mike Tierney, producer.

“Plays,” Chick Corea. Chick Corea and Birnie Kirsh, producers.

“Women Warriors – The Voices of Change,” Amy Andersson, conductor; Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson and Lolita Ritmanis, producers.

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

“Akiho: Seven Pillars,” Andy Akiho, composer. (Sandbox Percussion)

“Andriessen: The Only One,” Louis Andriessen, composer. (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Nora Fischer & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

“Assad, Clarice and Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin and Skidmore: Archetypes,” Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin and David Skidmore, composers. (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad and Third Coast Percussion)

“Batiste: Movement 11,” Jon Batiste, composer (Jon Batiste)

“Shaw: Narrow Sea,” Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish and Sō Percussion)

Best Music Film

“Inside,” (Bo Burnham); Bo Burnham, video director; Josh Senior, video producer.

“David Byrne’s American Utopia,” (David Byrne); Spike Lee, video director; David Byrne and Spike Lee, video producers.

“Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles,” (Billie Eilish); Patrick Osborne and Robert Rodriguez, video directors.

“Music, Money, Madness … Jimi Hendrix in Maui,” (Jimi Hendrix); John McDermott, video director; Janie Hendrix, John McDermott and George Scott, video producers.

“Summer of Soul,” (Various Artists); Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent and Joseph Patel, video producers.

Best Global Music Performance

“Mohabbat,” Arooj Aftab

“Do Yourself,” Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy

“Pà Pá Pà,” Femi Kuti

“Blewu,” Yo-Yo Ma and Angelique Kidjo

“Essence,” Wizkid featuring Tems

Best Música Urbana Album

“Afrodisíaco,” Rauw Alejandro

“El Último Tour Del Mundo,” Bad Bunny

“Jose,” J Balvin

“KG0516,” KAROL G

“Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios),” Kali Uchis