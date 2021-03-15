All the stars took solo shots to show off their glam on the 2021 Grammys red carpet, but it’s those who paired up with plus ones that blew Us away big time.

Because whether they posed for a picture during the pre-show, snuck in fashionably late during the ceremony (lookin’ at you Beyoncé and Jay-Z!) or made a guest appearance for an after party, the 63rd annual Grammys, which was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, was filled with dynamic duos that looked better together.

As per usual, Chrissy Teigen and Grammy winner John Legend looked like style icons. Legend prioritized comfort, but that didn’t stop him from being fashion-forward. To get the best of both worlds, he simply opted for a Versace robe. The Cravings writer got a little more glam than her other half, wearing an Aadnevik fringe gown.

Another best dressed couple on the carpet was Big Sean and fiancée Jhené Aiko. She really stole the show in an over-the-top but absolutely gorgeous Monsoori two-piece tulle set. He let his significant other shine, opting for a classic black and white Zenga tuxedo.

While the couples certainly dressed for success throughout the evening, it wasn’t always the husbands and wives or boyfriends and girlfriends that made a stylish splash.

Many singers asked someone near and dear to help them strut their stuff. And they looked damn good doing it. Case in point? Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell. The brother-sister duo coordinated their attire for the evening, both wearing Gucci getups with pops of pink.

Other stars arrived on their own, but that didn’t stop them from making an iconic moment with proxy plus ones. In fact, Lizzo and Megan the Stallion decided to pose for a few pictures. And between the “Juice” singer’s pink Balmain dress and the “Savage” rapper’s bright orange Dolce & Gabbana gown, it was a red carpet moment for the books! Oh, and you can consider this our official request for a Lizzo X Megan the Stallion collaboration.

From Noah Cyrus and her mom Trish to Big Sean and Jhené Aiko, keep scrolling to see the hottest duos on the 2021 Grammys red carpet.