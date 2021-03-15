What’s glamour without a little (or in this case, a lot) of glitz? The 2021 Grammy Awards had no shortage or gorgeous gowns, but the diamonds upon diamonds gave Us the need to discuss the jewels.

For the 63rd annual awards show, singers, rappers and celebs brought out the best in bling. From gorgeous necklaces and statement earrings to blinding bracelets, the most talented names in music certainly shined bright for the Sunday, March 14 red carpet.

Strapless gowns were the name of the game at the Grammys, so statement necklace had a major moment! Lizzo, who wore the modern-day prom dress of our dreams, sparkled in a Serpenti necklace from Blvgari. Debi Nova also gave her neck some sparkle with a series of stackable chokers from Kallati, Fallon Jewelry and Yvan Tufenkjian.

Other stars kept their necklines bare in favor of frosting their fingers. Ingrid Andress, who was one of our best dressed for the evening, glimmered in nearly 10 carats of Chopard rings. Dua Lipa also went for the ring bling, wearing a mix of Anyana and Spinelli Kilcollin rings.

And of course, no discussion of Grammys fashion would be complete without a shoutout to Queen B. Beyoncé choose to get her jewelry fix with dangly earrings courtesy of Schiaparelli Couture. The black and gold pendants were a beautiful addition to her off-the-shoulder leather mini.

Perhaps the biggest bling award of the evening however goes to Megan Thee Stallion. It was hot girl everything for the rapper at the 63rd annual awards show and she had the bling to prove it! She stunned in Chopard jewels, including a 91.70 carat diamond necklace set in white gold that had beautiful scalloped design.

To see close ups of these stars and more, keep scrolling for a look at the best glitz from the 2021 Grammys red carpet!