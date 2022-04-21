Searching for The One. Scott Disick is hoping his new relationship with model Rebecca Donaldson will last — but they’re taking it slow in the meantime.

“So far it’s going well. He’s very attracted to her,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively about the Talentless founder, 38, and his romance with the Scottish model, 27. The pair were first spotted together in Malibu earlier this month and Donaldson accompanied him to The Kardashians premiere on April 7. “Him introducing her to the family and having her at the Kardashian premiere meant a lot to him.”

The insider continues: “It’s still a new relationship and he’s taking it day by day.”

While his new romance is still in its early stages, the source adds that Disick is “looking for the right person to settle down with,” but he “just hasn’t found her yet.” Disick is also hoping to follow in the footsteps of exes Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie, the insider says. “He wants to be in a serious relationship just like most of his exes are.”

Kardashian, 42, got engaged to Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker in October 2021, while Richie, 23, revealed that said yes to music executive Elliot Grainge on Wednesday, April 20. “In the 305 just call me good luck chuck,” Disick wrote via Instagram after the news broke, joking about the two engagements taking place over the course of six months.

Though he is “happy” for the model, Disick has had a much harder time accepting Kardashian’s relationship with Barker, 46. “He can’t stand being around him,” a source told Us about his feelings for the rocker in March. “[But] Scott adores his kids and would do anything to make them happy.” Disick shares children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7, with the Poosh founder.

The insider continued: “He feels like Kourtney was the one that got away and [he] still can’t wrap his head around the fact that they’re getting married soon. He feels like he’s not going to find someone like Kourtney. … It’s going to take time for him to fully accept Travis is The One for her.”

In the April 14 episode of The Kardashians, Disick revealed that he and the Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum’s relationship has become strained following her new romance.

“It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically, but now it has become a huge adjustment losing her as sort of a best friend. Now we are really more coparents,” he told cameras. “I would say it is probably one of the more difficult things in my life.”

Reporting by Diana Cooper

