Does the Lord have a new lady? Scott Disick was spotted holding hands with Rebecca Donaldson following ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas.

The Talentless founder, 39, was photographed grabbing lunch with the U.K.-based model, 27, in Malibu on Tuesday, April 5. The pair were spotted together later that night at Los Angeles hotspot Catch, before heading to a party at On The Rox, hand-in-hand.

Two women that Disick had previously been spotted with — Holly Scarfone and Hana Cross — were also in attendance at the event, although it’s unclear whether or not they interacted with the Flip It Like Disick star and Donaldson.

Since his split from Amelia Gray Hamlin in September 2021, Disick has been enjoying the single life and has been spotted out and about with multiple women. “Don’t be fooled — if he’s spotted with a new girl, it isn’t someone he’s serious about,” a source told Us Weekly in November 2021. “[He] isn’t in a rush to settle down with anyone special any time soon,” the insider added, revealing that Disick told friends he wanted “to have some fun” after his breakup.

“His friends describe him as a loner. He’s disconnected from a lot of friends and only has a few close friends in his inner circle,’ the source continued. “He’s mainly been spending a lot of time with his kids.” Disick shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex-girlfriend Kardashian, 42.

Back in December 2021, Disick was photographed on vacation in St. Barts with 25-year-old model Bella Banos. The pair had previously traveled to Costa Rica together in 2017, and appeared to rekindle their relationship in October 2020, when they were seen having dinner together. In January, however, he was spotted at Nobu in Malibu with English model Cross, 24. One month later, Disick was photographed outside of that same restaurant with Too Hot to Handle alum Scarfone, 23.

Kardashian, for her part, has moved on with Travis Barker and the couple got engaged in October 2021. In the early hours of Monday, April 4, the couple exchanged vows during a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas following the Blink-182 drummer’s performance at the Grammy Awards. She later confirmed the news on social media.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” the Poosh founder wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, April 6. “Practice makes perfect.” Barker, 46, added bride and groom emojis in the comment section.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Donaldson, the model spotted with Disick in the wake of that ceremony: