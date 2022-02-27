Reality TV crossover! Nearly six months after Scott Disick’s split from Amelia Gray Hamlin, he was spotted with Holly Scarfone.

The Talentless founder, 39, was photographed with the Too Hot to Handle season 3 alum, 23, on Thursday, February 24, according to photos obtained by E! News. In the snaps, the pair stood outside Nobu Malibu. Disick, for his part, donned a black jacket and matching cap, while Scarfone wore a beige dress.

The New York native was last linked to Hamlin, 20, before their September 2021 split.

“Amelia was the one who ended things,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, noting that the twosome were struggling after Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Younes Bendjima shared a series of alleged DMs from Disick. In the August 2021 social media posts, the boxer, 23, claimed that the Flip It Like Disick alum had dissed the Poosh founder’s then-boyfriend, Travis Barker.

Since then, Disick — who shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 — with Kardashian, 42, has remained single, focusing on his family and business amid his ex’s October 2021 engagement to Barker, 46.

Scarfone, for her part, was last linked to Nathan Soan Mngomezulu after they met during Too Hot to Handle season 3, which aired in January on Netflix.

“I knew I had met someone just incredible and [who] held a special place in my heart, you know what I mean? And I felt like it would’ve been a disservice to myself to not really explore that,” the model recalled to Us in January about her connection with the South Africa native, 24. “I feel like I would’ve had regrets if I just let time pass and [did] not harness every moment.”

She added at the time: “I feel like sometimes you just know — like, it’s really hard for me to pinpoint one thing [that drew me to Nathan]. Besides the fact that he’s just stunning, he’s beautiful, he’s an alpha. His personality is incredible, and he’s so intelligent too, but it was just a feeling of, like, I don’t know — I just saw him. The best I can describe it is like magnets — almost, like, I was just instantly attracted to him.”

The duo quickly hit it off on the first day they met at the Too Hot to Handle retreat. After sharing a bed together and attempting to hide intimate encounters, they cost the group’s prize pot a whopping $69,000. The pair’s romance did not manage to last outside of the island, as they announced via the January 26 reunion special that they had called it quits amid her busy schedule as a college student.

Scroll below to get to know more about Scarfone: