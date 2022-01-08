Back to the Retreat! Everything to Know About 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 3

Does Lana see all? After two successful seasons of Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle, a third iteration is on the way — after it was filmed alongside season 2.

“The secret is out — we’re thrilled to bring back Too Hot to Handle for two new seasons in a tropical paradise,” Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s vice president of unscripted and documentary series, told Variety in January 2021. “Netflix members around the world fell in love with the hilarious antics of season one, and now fans won’t have to wait long to see our new contestants try (and fail) to follow Lana’s strict rules with plenty of twists and surprises along the way.”

After season 1 debuted on the streaming giant in April 2020 to much viewer excitement, a second version followed suit less than one year later at the beachfront Turks and Caicos villa. During the June 2021 season, fans watched Marvin Anthony take home the final prize after demonstrating self-growth, seeking more emotional connections over strictly physical ones.

Fans wouldn’t have to wait too long for more episodes since the show — filmed under the fictitious Parties in Paradise moniker — produced two seasons at once amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Did it just get even hotter in here? Peep Season 3’s cast 👀,” the official show’s Instagram account teased the new contestants via a January 2022 social media upload.

The show gathered a slew of beautiful individuals who tend to gravitate toward meaningless flings over long-term, emotional connections. In a quest to win $100,000, the group must live together in a house where they are forbidden from kissing, self-gratification or sexual contact. Any rule infractions — which are monitored by “virtual assistant” Lana — result in the grand prize being reduced.

However, it was difficult for many of these sexy singles to keep their hands to themselves. As a result of infractions from the likes of Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago or Cam Holmes and Emily Miller, the prize pot quickly dwindled each season. Once the finale was filmed, many of these relationships were tested like never before.

“We didn’t want to do anything on camera just because both of our families [were watching],” Carly Lawrence exclusively recalled in August 2021 during a joint interview with then-boyfriend, Joey Joy. “I didn’t want [our first time] to be in another room with a bunch of people. I still wanted it to be a little bit separate and romantic.”

While several of the couples’ found their romantic connections quickly faded in the real world, Emily and Cam praised the retreat’s ability to set the tone for their future.

“In a weird, twisted away, I’m glad it happened because if it didn’t happen in the show, it could have happened later on down the line,” Emily told Us in July 2021. “So at least we nipped it in the bud from the get-go and we both came out of it as better people. We’re so glad the cameras aren’t rolling now because we’d actually get kicked off TV!”

Scroll below for everything we know so far about the third season: