They couldn’t keep their hands off of each other! Too Hot to Handle stars Holly Scarfone and Nathan Soan Mngomezulu struggled with the show’s intimacy-free concept during season 3.

“Of course I cared about the money,” Holly, 23, exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “I didn’t come to do the experience for money, but I did wanna respect everyone around me. But, at the same time, I knew I had met someone just incredible and [who] held a special place in my heart, you know what I mean? And I felt like it would’ve been a disservice to myself to not really explore that. … I feel like I would’ve had regrets if I just let time pass and [did] not harness every moment.”

Holly and Nathan, 24, broke a slew of rules while filming the Netflix reality show, each time reducing the prize money for the entire cast. While the pair ultimately lost to Harry Johnson and Beaux Raymond, they ended the season as a couple.

“I feel like sometimes you just know — like, it’s really hard for me to pinpoint one thing,” Holly told Us of what drew her to Nathan. “Besides the fact that he’s just stunning, he’s beautiful, he’s an alpha. His personality is incredible, and he’s so intelligent too, but it was just a feeling of, like, I don’t know — I just saw him. The best I can describe it is like magnets — almost, like, I was just instantly attracted to him.”

Holly became a bit jealous when her costars showed interest in Nathan, but she learned to give him some space to make his own decisions.

“I don’t blame them ‘cause he’s an incredible guy,” she gushed. “It is hard for me to watch a little bit because naturally, when you really like someone, you tend to be a little territorial, but at the same time, I respect and love Nathan enough to give him the freedom and know that if he wants me, he’ll be with me. That’s just how dating is naturally. You can’t suffocate a man.”

Holly and Nathan revealed during the Wednesday, January 26, reunion that they split after the show wrapped, blaming distance and her busy schedule as a college student. Although she told Us that she has “no regrets” about her experience, she noted that she would not make one particular decision again.

“I guess if I could change one thing, it would be maybe not kissing Nathan in that private suite and spending $69,000 on one [kiss],” she divulged. “That was a little ridiculous.”

Ahead of season 3’s release, Holly expected some strong opinions from fans, but she was prepared for all of the reactions.

“I think in general, in life, people [judge] anyway,” she said. “Now it’s a little bit more public, right? Amplified. … But it just comes with it. There’s nothing wrong with being vulnerable, and people are gonna have their own opinions. It’s just life.”

Season 3 of Too Hot to Handle is now streaming on Netflix.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi