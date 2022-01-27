Everything happens for a reason. Harry Johnson and Beaux Raymond found love during season 3 of Too Hot to Handle and ultimately won $90,000 on the Netflix reality show. However, fans learned during the reunion that the pair split.

“I don’t have any regrets from the show,” Beaux, 24, exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “I think everything that I did on the show, I’m happy with. I wouldn’t have changed it because it wouldn’t have been me. But at the end of the day, if it didn’t happen, something else might not have come from it.”

Looking back, Harry, 29, agreed with his ex. “I’m very happy with the way things all went,” he shared. “I feel like there was a lot of closure at the end for everybody. Everyone handled everything very [well], and whether things went south, they went north, whatever direction, everybody seemed to come out of it happy, consistently just themselves and not having to fake anything, and I think that’s the best part about it. I wouldn’t change anything going back.”

Beaux and Harry had a slow burn romance throughout the season, starting out as friends before becoming something more.

“When he first walked in, he wasn’t as tight,” Beaux told Us of her first impression of her costar. “Obviously, he was beautiful looking, and I think it was when we started to get into bed together, we had pillow talk [and] we just got closer and closer as days went by. And it’s probably when he says, basically I like you. And then I was just thinking like, oh, we had our first date and things like that. So yeah, I think every day was so different for us, and we gradually just got better.”

Harry, meanwhile, noted that he stretched outside of his comfort zone on the show. “I think it all flowed quite naturally,” he told Us. “Obviously, I think the biggest struggle for me on the show was I was coming out [of] my shell, but I wasn’t letting my guard down whatsoever. And that’s what I’ve always done. So, I think obviously chatting to the boys and doing the workshops, they made me think, listen, you can’t be stuck in your ways forever. I hadn’t been in a relationship for three years. … I usually go for the same type of girl, like, looks wise and I thought, stop being shallow, get to know somebody on a deeper level. And we just went from strength to strength. So I thought, why not invest my time in this girl? So that’s what I did.”

As for the series’ rules about intimacy, Beaux was not sure she could stick to the strict boundaries in place, but she eventually discovered that it was “really nice to actually get to know someone without sleeping with them.” While Harry was “100 percent” there to have fun, he used the opportunity to “grow as a person.”

Throughout the journey, the reality stars leaned on each other while figuring out the status quo.

“If one of us wanted to kiss or if one of us wanted to sleep together, then we’d consult each other about it,” Beaux recalled. “But we just [came] to [the] conclusion there’s no point in spending money. I mean, if another person needs that money or something like that, but it is annoying when you see another couple in the retreat doing things and me and Harry, like, it is so hard not to, especially when you really like someone as well. I mean that we had the emotional connection, and then the sexual tension, it built up more and more.”

The TV personalities ended the season as a couple but revealed during the Wednesday, January 26, reunion that they split. Harry explained in the Instagram video that he and Beaux still “talk every day” and are open to a reconciliation, but they “struggled a lot with the distance.”

Season 3 of Too Hot to Handle is now streaming on Netflix.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi