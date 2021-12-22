Moving on? Scott Disick sparked dating rumors with Bella Banos as the pair vacationed in St. Barts together, but it is not the first time they have been linked.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 38, and the model, 25, were spotted walking on the beach on Tuesday, December 21, amid their island getaway. He wore a printed button-down shirt, black shorts and sunglasses, while she sported a neon bikini and sunglasses. The two appeared friendly as they strolled side by side.

Disick and Banos have been close for years, leading to speculation about their relationship status on more than one occasion. They were first linked in 2017 when they traveled to Costa Rica together, and they reignited the rumors in October 2020 when they were seen leaving Nobu in Malibu shortly after his split from Sofia Richie.

The reality star moved on with Amelia Gray Hamlin later that month, but Us Weekly confirmed in September that the duo ended things. The breakup came after Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Younes Bendjima posted an alleged DM from Disick, in which he criticized the Poosh founder’s relationship with Travis Barker. Although the drama made his romance with the model, 20, rocky, a source told Us in September that their split “was coming regardless.”

One month after Disick’s breakup from Hamlin, Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 46, got engaged, with an insider telling Us at the time that the Flip It Like Disick alum was “furious.”

“He knew it was possible, but is very jealous of Kourtney and Travis’ relationship,” the source added. “Scott still thinks that they could call things off before the wedding.”

As Kardashian — with whom Disick shares son Mason, 12, daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 7 — prepares to walk down the aisle, her ex was not looking for a serious relationship of his own.

“Don’t be fooled — if he’s spotted with a new girl, it isn’t someone he’s serious about,” a source revealed in November, noting that he wanted “to have some fun being single” and was not “in a rush to settle down with anyone special anytime soon.”

Disick’s pals “describe him as a loner” with only “a few close friends in his inner circle.” Since his split from Hamlin, he has been focused on family as he has “mainly been spending a lot of time with his kids.”

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about Banos and her relationship with Disick: