Oh, hello! Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson have already made their red carpet debut as a couple just days after stepping out together for the first time.

The Talentless founder, 39, attended the Thursday, April 7, premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians with the model, 27, on his arm. Disick donned a dapper black suit as he and the Scotland native held hands on the carpet. Donaldson wore a coordinating, one-shoulder dress.

The Flip It Like Disick alum — who was previously linked to Holly Scarfone and Hana Cross earlier this year — and Donaldson’s romance first made headlines after they were photographed together on Tuesday, April 5. After a lunchtime date, they held hands en route to a party at Los Angeles’ The Rox.

The New York native notably dated Kourtney Kardashian — with whom he shares son Mason, 12, daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 7 — on and off between 2007 and 2015. While the pair’s romance eventually fizzled out — with the Poosh founder, 42, moving on with Travis Barker — he continued to be a staple on the final seasons of her family’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Disick also appeared in the official trailer for the new Hulu docuseries.

“They’re gonna like you for who you are, not what you wear,” Disick told Kim Kardashian in the recent teaser, advising her on wardrobe options. “I’m just kidding, obviously.”

Kourtney, who got engaged to the 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer in October 2021, brought her beau and their blended family to Thursday’s premiere. The happy couple — who had an impromptu Las Vegas wedding ceremony earlier this week (without a marriage license) — walked the red carpet alongside Reign and Barker’s children: Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23. (The rocker shares Landon and Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.)

While Disick and the University of Arizona alum did not pose for any photos together, he has a frosty relationship with her fiancé.

“[Scott] can’t stand being around him,” a source previously told Us Weekly last month, claiming that Disick “despises Travis” but is attempting to make peace for the sake of his children. “Scott adores his kids and would do anything to make them happy.”

While Disick has made his disdain for the Barker Wellness founder known — even sending a series of alleged social media messages to Kourtney’s ex Younes Bendjima about the PDA-filled relationship — Barker has attempted to take the high road.

“Travis is cordial with Scott,” a second insider exclusively told Us in March. “He doesn’t go around trash-talking [Scott] and would never be caught publicly dissing him because of Travis’ relationship with the kids.”

While Disick and Donaldson have yet to further address their budding romance, he previously dated Amelia Gray Hamlin for nearly one year before their split in September 2021.

“Don’t be fooled — if he’s spotted with a new girl, it isn’t someone he’s serious about,” another source told Us in November 2021. “[He] isn’t in a rush to settle down with anyone special any time soon.”

