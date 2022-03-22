Not begging for a bromance. Scott Disick and Travis Barker were recently spotted spending time together, but a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the outing was “a rare occasion.”

The Talentless cofounder, 38, and the drummer, 46, cheered on Disick and Kourtney Kardashian‘s 7-year-old son, Reign, at a baseball game on Sunday, March 20. Along with Reign, Disick and the Poosh creator, 42, share son Mason, 12, and daughter Penelope, 9.

Though they both attended the event, the New York native still isn’t the biggest fan of Barker, who proposed to Kardashian in October 2021. “[Scott] can’t stand being around him,” the insider says, claiming that Disick “despises Travis” but is attempting to put the drama aside for his son. “Scott adores his kids and would do anything to make them happy.”

The twosome are “not on friendly terms” and usually only hang out “because the kids are around,” per the source.

Disick dated Kardashian on and off for nearly 10 years before the duo called it quits for good in 2015. While it hasn’t always been easy, the exes have worked hard to remain cordial coparents — but the insider tells Us Disick “wishes things were different” between him and the reality star.

“He feels like Kourtney was the one that got away and [he] still can’t wrap his head around the fact that they’re getting married soon,” the source adds. “He feels like he’s not going to find someone like Kourtney.”

Despite the end of their romantic relationship, Disick still has “love for Kourtney,” the insider says. “It’s going to take time for him to fully accept Travis is The One for her.”

Us confirmed Kardashian’s romance with the Blink-182 musician in January 2021, but the pair were friends for years before they began dating. After the couple went public, a source told Us that Disick was “OK” with the relationship and still felt that he had “an incredibly special bond [with Kourtney] that no one can ever come between.” However, things took a turn as the Flip It Like Disick alum allegedly dissed the duo’s excessive PDA in Younes Bendjima‘s DMs.

“Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” the businessman wrote in an August 2021 message to the boxer, 28, who replied, “Don’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: i aint your bro.”

Shortly after the alleged exchange made headlines, a third source told Us that Kardashian’s relationship with Disick was “nonexistent” apart from coparenting. A fourth insider noted in October 2021 that the businessman was holding out hope that Kardashian and Barker might “call things off before the wedding.”

The former E! personality and the Famous Stars and Straps creator, however, have only gotten closer — and they candidly discussed their future plans during a recent glimpse of Hulu’s The Kardashians. In a trailer released earlier this month, the couple attend a doctor’s appointment as the California native says in a voiceover, “Travis and I want to have a baby.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

