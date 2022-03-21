Pete Davidson, Scott Disick and Travis Barker Attend Reign’s Baseball Game

Batter up! Kourtney Kardashian’s 7-year-old son Reign’s Sunday, March 20, baseball game was a star-studded event.

Not only did the 42-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s fiancé, Travis Barker, attend the sports event, according to photos obtained by Deuxmoi, but her ex Scott Disick was in the stands as well. (The former couple dated on and off from 2005 to 2015 and are also the parents of son Mason, 12, and Penelope, 9.)

Barker, 46, wore a black “Dream Big Die Young” tee and matching jeans to the outing, while the Flip It Like Disick star, 38, wore a navy blue sweatsuit. At the game, the Talentless cocreator posed for pictures alongside Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

The group shot came one day after the Saturday Night Live alum, 28, documented his and Disick’s “boyz night” via Instagram Stories. The pals watched a movie on Saturday, March 19, with the King of Staten Island star posting a video of Disick falling asleep to a movie.

The reality star’s relationship with Barker, however, may still be stilted, with a source exclusively telling Us Weekly in October 2021 that the former E! personality was “furious” by the drummer and Kardashian’s engagement news.

A second insider went on to say at the time that Disick felt “isolated” and “like an outsider,” which led to him “refus[ing] to be in the same room with” Barker.

The Hulu personality did put aside his “hostility” toward the Blink-182 rocker to coparent with him and Kardashian, a third source said two months later. “He’s definitely a very good father and cares and loves them so much,” the insider exclusively told Us in December 2021. “He wants to be a good role model to them.”

As for Davidson, the actor has “bonded” with the “entire” Kardashian-Jenner family since he began seeing the KKW Beauty creator, 41, a source exclusively told Us in January.

That same month, Kardashian and the stand-up comedian were spotted out to dinner and an Escape Room with Khloé Kardashian and friends. The Strong Looks Better Naked author, 37, gushed about Davidson via Instagram in February for sending her Valentine’s Day flowers, calling the New York native “the sweetest.”

The Guy Code alum and Kim made their relationship Instagram official earlier this month. The Selfish author’s March 11 social media upload came amid her ex-husband Kanye West’s vocal criticism of Davidson on social media.

Many celebrities have come to his defense, from James Gunn to Kaley Cuoco. When Trevor Noah called West’s behavior “belligerent” last week, the rapper, 44, used a racial slur to clap back at the 38-year-old Daily Show host. The Grammy winner was subsequently suspended from Instagram for violating their harassment policies. West, who shares North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with Kim, has yet to return to the platform.

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.