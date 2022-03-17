Kanye West has been suspended from Instagram for 24 hours in the wake of confrontational comments made on the platform.

The rapper, 44, has been restricted from posting, commenting and sending direct messages, a Meta spokesperson confirmed to Variety on Wednesday, March 16, noting that the social media platform deleted the Grammy winner’s content that violated their hate speech, bullying and harassment policies.

The ban came after the Yeezy designer used a racial slur while slamming Trevor Noah’s criticism of his recent treatment of estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

On Tuesday, March 15, the 38-year-old Daily Show host expressed “worry” over the songwriter’s “belligerent” behavior toward the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, and the Saturday Night Live star, 28.

“There’s an element of a woman saying to her ex, ‘Hey, please leave me alone,’” the New Memoir author said on his Comedy Central show. “It touches on something that is more sensitive and more serious than people would like to admit. I see a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed by an ex-boyfriend or an ex-husband or an ex-anything. You may not feel sorry for Kim because she’s rich and famous. But what she’s going through is terrifying to watch. And it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave [a relationship].”

The political commentator concluded, “You see a world where women are questioned for what is happening to them, as opposed to people questioning what is happening to them. … If Kim Kardashian cannot escape this, then what chance do normal women have?”

Following the Born a Crime author’s lengthy segment, West shared a screenshot of a Google search for the Strictly Come Dancing alum, alongside a caption using a slur multiple times.

Noah commented on the social media upload: “Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod.”

West, who shares North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with Kardashian, split from the makeup mogul in February 2021. While the record producer has moved on with Irina Shayk, Julia Fox and Chaney Jones since their breakup, he has been vocal about his disdain for Davidson, whom he refers to as “Skete.”

In alleged text messages between West and the New York native shared via social media by Davidson’s friend Dave Sirus on Sunday, March 13, the King of Staten Island star urged the American Music Award winner to get “a little help.”

The actor wrote, “I struggle with mental health stuff too. It’s not an easy journey. You don’t have to feel this way anymore. There’s no shame. … You’ll be so happy and at peace.”

