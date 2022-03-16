More to say. After Trevor Noah questioned Kanye West’s recent social media behavior — the rapper used a racial slur to defend his perspective.

West, 44, shared a screenshot of an Internet search for Noah, 38, on Wednesday, March 16, alongside an Instagram caption that used a slur multiple times throughout the post.

The online reaction comes shortly after the South Africa native addressed West’s insults toward estranged wife Kim Kardashian‘s boyfriend, Pete Davidson. In a lengthy segment on the Daily Show on Tuesday, March 15, Noah discussed how society has been responding to the Yeezy designer’s continuous digs at the couple.

“What’s weird about the situation is Kanye West has told us that he struggles with his mental health,” the political commentator shared during an episode of the Comedy Central series. “So I get it, you wanna have art as therapy. But here’s what’s weird that Kanye doesn’t understand. It’s like, what we’re seeing is — it makes you uncomfortable.”

Noah continued: “With Kanye, we don’t know how to feel. We don’t know how to worry. I think Kanye doesn’t seem to understand that. He goes, ‘Leave me to create my art.’ Yeah but Kanye, you told us you have problems. Now when we worry about that, you say we shouldn’t worry because it’s not [his] problem. Or it is [his] problems? Which is it?”

The comedian noted that people should properly react to the situation as West’s approach becomes “more and more belligerent” while referring to his “Eazy” music video.

The record producer previously shocked fans with a claymation version of the video where he was seen kidnapping, decapitating and then burning Davidson, 28. The visual was released the same day that Kardashian, 41, was declared legally single on March 2 after filing for divorce more than one year prior.

West, who shares children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with the reality star, previously defended having the freedom to express his artistic vision. “Art is therapy just like this view. Art is protected as freedom of speech. Art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended,” he wrote via Instagram after receiving backlash for the “Eazy” release.

Later this month, the public drama with the trio continued to escalate when Davidson’s friend Dave Sirus shared several alleged text messages between the Saturday Night Live star and West.

“Let me help you man,” the New York native allegedly wrote to the Illinois native on Sunday, March 13. “I struggle with mental stuff too. It’s not an easy journey. You don’t have to feel this way anymore. There’s no shame in having a little help. You’ll be so happy and at peace.”

The screenshots included a selfie of Davidson in bed, which West referenced in his video that same day when he called out the Meet Cute actor for “bragging about how he’s in bed with” the Skims founder.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!