Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian Have Reached Their 'Limit' With Kanye West

A line in the sand. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reached their breaking point with Kanye West — and they’re not backing down.

“Pete stepped in because he couldn’t take seeing Kanye continue to throw Kim under the bus anymore,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Saturday Night Live star, 28. “He truly wants a one-on-one talk with Kanye and wants it to be handled privately.”

The King of Staten Island actor made headlines on Sunday, March 13, when alleged text messages he sent to the Grammy winner, 44, appeared on social media. The New York City native is not active on Twitter or Instagram, but the screenshots of the messages were shared via his friend Dave Sirus‘ account. Sirus is an SNL writer who has previously shared messages on behalf of his friend.

“Yo it’s Skete, Can you please take a second and calm down,” Davidson allegedly wrote to the rapper. “It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f–king lucky that she’s your kids mom. I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f–k up.”

According to the insider, the comedian decided to make a move because he was tired of West’s public criticism of the Skims founder, 41.

“Pete and Kim continue to get harassed, and Pete’s had enough of seeing Kim being made out to be the villain,” the source tells Us. “Pete didn’t want to text Kanye, but he was pushed to the limit.”

One day after the alleged texts appeared online, the reality star clapped back after West accused her of keeping him away from their children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. The drama began when the Yeezy designer shared a photo of a black backpack with three pins on it: an alien, Kardashian and West.

“This was on my daughter’s backpack when I was ‘allowed’ to see her last week,” the “Heartless” singer wrote via Instagram, referencing North. “This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost[s]. As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum replied in the comments, writing: “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.”

Over the weekend, West alleged in a since-deleted Instagram video that the custody arrangement between the former spouses is not fair. “I have a say-so,” he said in the clip. “And when people say, ‘they’re gonna use this [against] you in court,’ I didn’t even have a say-so whether or not they went to [their school], Sierra Canyon. Most men do not — there’s no such thing has 50-50 custody in society today. It always leans toward the mom.”

The Selfish author filed for divorce from the “Famous” artist in February 2021. Earlier this month, a judge declared Kardashian legally single and restored her maiden name.

In February, the beauty mogul filed documents requesting that the court take the next steps with regard to the duo’s divorce. “I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so,” she stated in the legal paperwork. “Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and coparenting on social media which has created emotional distress.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

