Amid Kanye West’s ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian, he has continued to allege that the pair’s custody agreement is not fair while sharing his discontent that daughter North is allowed to post on TikTok.

“I just got off the phone with Kim,” the Yeezy designer, 44, explained in a since-deleted Sunday, March 13, Instagram video. “I told her to stop antagonizing me with this TikTok thing. I said, ‘It’s never again.’ I am her father. I know y’all don’t respect fathers and the idea of family and the media tries to promote something. I said, I am not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, by Disney. I have a say-so.”

“And when people say, ‘they’re gonna use this [against] you in court,’ I didn’t even have a say-so whether or not they went to Sierra Canyon,” West alleged, referencing the name of his children’s elementary school. “Most men do not — there’s no such thing has 50-50 custody in society today. It always leans toward the mom.”

The Grammy winner went on to acknowledge that “men in that community,” including Tristan Thompson — who shares daughter True, 3, with Khloé Kardashian — and himself do not have custody or the chance to weigh in about their kids’ schooling.

“I don’t have custody, I had to fight to have my kids not on TikTok,” West alleged in another Sunday Instagram video. “It’s always been a gang. It’s like we’ve never had Christmas anyplace else other than one location,” he added, seemingly addressing mother-in-law Kris Jenner’s famous holiday parties.

The Skims mogul, 41, filed for divorce from the Illinois native in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Since then, West has continued to claim that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has barred him from seeing their four children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 — on their birthdays and taking them to his hometown. He also took issue with North’s TikTok account, which she shares with — and is managed by — Kardashian.

“My children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission,” West said during a Hollywood Unlocked interview in January, notions that he’s since doubled down on via now-deleted Instagram posts.

The Selfish author — who moved on with Pete Davidson in October 2021 — denied her estranged spouse’s claims about North’s TikTok.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” the California native wrote via her Instagram Story last month. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness. Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

While the KKW Beauty entrepreneur has yet to address West’s recent allegations about North’s TikTok and her school, the rapper shared many Instagram videos about their custody arrangements on Sunday. (The videos have since been deleted.)

“So when we had the Donda 2 release in Miami, I got a flight for all of my kids to come from Calabasas to Miami,” the “Jesus Walks” performer explained. “Then, [an] assistant hit me [and said], ‘You know, the kids are there.’ When the plane took off, I got a text from Kim that said, ‘North won’t be on the plane.’ You see, this is the kind of stuff that’s just [like] the Chicago birthday party, and I’m glad that y’all saw in the Variety piece what I have to deal with.”

West, who alleged that his children were “not allowed” to attend his Donda 2 listening party and the March 13 Sunday Service, and Kardashian were declared legally single earlier this month.

“Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy,” the reality TV personality told Variety in an interview published earlier this week, which West alluded to in his social media message. “But I do believe in handling it all privately. I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately. I don’t think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show. That’s just not really what I’m about, and I just don’t think that would ever make me feel good.”

She continued: “I’m always really respectful of what the kids will see. The reality is, we’re always a family,” she told the outlet. “We always will have a love and respect for each other. And even if there’s moments where it might not seem like that, there are so many moments that are super positive. I do think it’s important for people to see that things aren’t perfect all the time, but that they can get better.”

West noted that he wanted to “come to Kim’s defense” after critics slammed her Variety interview for calling women in business lazy because “that’s just my heart as a dad … to protect at all cost.”

“I’m a dad, I have an opinion,” he concluded his post, noting that he visited his four kids at Kim’s house “two” days ago to help with homework. “I’m an American, I’m a Christian, I’m an entrepreneur and I’m not controlled.”

