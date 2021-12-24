A big step! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child, North, showed off her new braces for the first time, and her excitement was beyond cute.

The 8-year-old debuted her new look in a Thursday, December 23, TikTok video. “Oh, my gosh! I got my braces,” she exclaimed in the clip before flashing a big smile and running her tongue over her top row of teeth. She does not have any braces on her bottom teeth.

Kardashian, 41, and West, 44, welcomed North in June 2013. They are also parents of son Saint, 6, daughter Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 2. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum filed for divorce from the rapper in February after six years of marriage.

The Skims founder confessed earlier this month that her eldest daughter “intimidates” her. “North West is Kanye West’s daughter,” she explained during the December 16 episode of the “Honestly With Bari Weiss” podcast. “Forget that, she’s his twin.”

Kardashian allowed North to start a joint TikTok account with her in November, but her daughter’s introduction to social media has not been without its speedbumps. On the podcast, she addressed a recent live video in which she scolded North while lying in bed.

“In my household, there are rules,” the reality star said. “She did feel really bad about that, and she apologized to me. She said, ‘I saw on TikTok that I got in trouble and I’m really sorry.’ And she got it.”

Kardashian also made headlines on December 14 when she shared a text from Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s 12-year-old son, Mason, warning her about what he learned while using social media.

“Hi I don’t wanna disrespect North but I don’t think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that,” Mason wrote, adding that North would “regret” going live again. “I did the exact same thing as she did I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said. Just in case for safety.”

Kim responded, “I appreciate you looking out Mason. And I agree. She felt bad and I don’t think she will do it again but it could be good if you talk to her about it,” to which Mason replied that he would “love to” discuss the matter with his cousin.