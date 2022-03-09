In his corner. Kim Kardashian‘s divorce from Kanye West will be addressed on her family’s upcoming Hulu series — but she’s leaving most of the drama off screen.

“Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy,” the 41-year-old KKW Beauty mogul told Variety in a cover story published on Wednesday, March 9. “But I do believe in handling it all privately. I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately. I don’t think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show. That’s just not really what I’m about, and I just don’t think that would ever make me feel good.”

West, 44, will be a major part of the first episode of The Kardashians, which debuts in April. The Grammy winner even filmed scenes for the reality show, which will launch with 40 episodes across two seasons, before his split from the Skims CEO took a drastic turn.

In February 2021, Kardashian filed to end her marriage after nearly seven years. She and the Yeezy designer share four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. Though things have been rocky as the former couple worked out the terms of their divorce, the Selfish author hasn’t lashed out publicly.

“I’m always really respectful of what the kids will see. The reality is, we’re always a family,” she told the outlet. “We always will have a love and respect for each other. And even if there’s moments where it might not seem like that, there are so many moments that are super positive. I do think it’s important for people to see that things aren’t perfect all the time, but that they can get better.”

The exes were declared legally single earlier this month, and Kardashian’s request to restore her last name was granted. Ahead of the decision, the makeup mogul argued in court docs that “terminating our marital status” would help West “accept that our marital relationship is over.” She went on to accuse the “Stronger” rapper of spreading “a lot of misinformation” about their split via social media.

For several months, the record producer has been taking to Instagram with pleas to win back his former spouse — and has hurled insults at her boyfriend, Pete Davidson. The couple were first linked in October 2021, one month before West claimed on Revolt’s “Drink Champs” podcast that he had never been served divorce papers. Since then, West has continued to declare that he wants to reunite his family.

“[Kim] longs for the day when things finally calm down and Kanye accepts the reality of the situation, that she’s moved on and doesn’t want his drama interrupting her as she tries to move on with her life,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly after Kardashian was officially granted single status. “It’s a positive step forward in the divorce. Even though other issues are still being disputed, it’s a huge weight off her shoulders.”

While West’s presence will loom large on the E! alum’s new series, Davidson, 28, may not make an appearance. “I have not filmed with him,” Kardashian told Variety, hinting that fans will get answers about how the duo’s romance all began. “And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. … I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it.”

