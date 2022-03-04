Out and about! Kim Kardashian made her first public appearance since being granted legal single status amid her divorce from Kanye West.

The KKW Beauty founder, 41, attended a Revolve event in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 3, stepping out in an all-black Balenciaga outfit. She paired a leather biker jacket with matching gloves and silver sunglasses.

One day prior, a judge declared Kardashian single and approved her request to restore her last name during a virtual court hearing. After the decision was made, the reality star dropped “West” from her social media accounts.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum filed for divorce from the rapper, 44, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Us Weekly previously reported that the duo had a “big fight” and weren’t “on the same page” before the California native drew up the paperwork. Kardashian submitted another set of court documents last month arguing that “terminating our marital status” would help the Yeezy designer “accept that our marital relationship is over.”

She continued in the February filing: “I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and coparenting on social media which has created emotional distress.”

West alleged during a November 2021 interview — shortly after the Skims CEO confirmed her relationship with Pete Davidson — that he had never been served with divorce papers. The Grammy winner told Revolt’s “Drink Champs” at the time that he wanted to reunite with Kardashian for the sake of their four kids: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. Since then, the “Stronger” artist has made several public attempts to win back the makeup mogul — and has fired off insults about the 28-year-old comedian.

“HOLD YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM BECAUSE THERES A SKETE LURKING IN EVERY DIRTY ASS ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK AROUND IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR CHILDREN,” West wrote via Instagram in February in one of several since-deleted posts about Davidson.

In a separate upload, the record producer encouraged his fans to shout “Kimye forever” if they saw the Saturday Night Live star in public. West later addressed concerns about his behavior, writing via Instagram, “I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”

More recently, West sparked backlash for sharing a video for his song “Eazy,” which featured Davidson being buried alive. Despite the drama, a source exclusively told Us that the Set It Up actor and Kardashian are still going strong.

“Kim and Pete are very much excited about what the future holds for them as a couple,” the insider said, acknowledging that it hasn’t been “the easiest time” for the pair. “They’re refusing to let it derail or distract them as a couple.”

