Speaking out. Meghan McCain shared her thoughts on Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian‘s recent comments about work — and she didn’t mince words.

“Kim is an incredibly smart woman, I would never say different,” the former View cohost, 37, wrote in an op-ed published by The Daily Mail on Friday, March 11. “But she should really know better.”

The Arizona native argued that the Kardashians have partially benefited from having famous parents — a privilege that the columnist understands as the daughter of the late John McCain.

“The unique experience of having successful or famous parent breeds specific and special opportunities not available to the vast majority of people, and particularly to those born into poverty,” she wrote. “Simply put, they should all know better.”

Earlier this week, the Skims founder, 41, made headlines for saying her “best advice” for women who want to succeed in business is to work harder. “Get your f–king ass up and work,” she told Variety in a video published on Wednesday, March 9. “It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Her older sister, 42, agreed with the controversial comments, saying, “That’s so true.”

The clip sparked immediate backlash on social media, particularly because of the way the coronavirus pandemic has forced many women to leave the workforce to care for their families. Meghan pointed out that fact in her column, calling Kim’s comment “aggressive and completely tone-deaf” in the midst of the ongoing health crisis.

“I would advise Kim to try and continue growing and morphing with the times,” the Dirty Sexy Politics author continued. “I would encourage her to be humble and self-aware enough to realize that she is the embodiment of the one percent of the one percent. You didn’t simply get there from hard work alone.”

The reality stars’ comments were also the subject of an entire “Hot Topics” segment during The View on Thursday, March 10, with several of the show’s hosts agreeing that the sisters’ remarks were in poor taste.

“It helps to be born rich also, like she was,” said Sunny Hostin. “She had a wealthy father, she had a mother who was a business manager, she’s pretty. I just think that people that are born on third base shouldn’t be talking about how easy it is to hit a home run.”

Keep scrolling for more responses to Kim and Kourtney’s comments: