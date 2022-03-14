Setting the record straight? According to Kim Kardashian, her estranged husband Kanye West has recently seen their four children amid his custody claims.

The social media exchange began on Monday, March 14, after the rapper, 44, posted an Instagram photo of a black backpack with three pins — Kim, 41, an alien and himself.

“This was on my daughter’s backpack when I was ‘allowed’ to see her last week,” the Grammy winner captioned the social media upload, referencing North, 8. “This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost[s]. As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive.”

The Skims creator, who also shares Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with West replied, “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.”

The back and forth came one day after West alleged in a since-deleted Instagram video that his and the Selfish author’s custody agreement is not fair.

“I just got off the phone with Kim,” the record producer said in the Sunday, March 13, footage. “I told her to stop antagonizing me with this TikTok thing. I said, ‘It’s never again.’ I am her father. I know y’all don’t respect fathers and the idea of family and the media tries to promote something. I said, I am not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, by Disney. I have a say-so. And when people say, ‘they’re gonna use this [against] you in court,’ I didn’t even have a say-so whether or not they went to [their school], Sierra Canyon. Most men do not — there’s no such thing has 50-50 custody in society today. It always leans toward the mom.”

In another clip, West claimed he “doesn’t have custody” of his four children, writing, “I had to fight to have my kids not on TikTok. It’s always been a gang.”

The Yeezy designer and Kardashian split in February 2021. While West has since been linked to Irina Shayk, Julia Fox and Chaney Jones, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has moved on with Pete Davidson.

The 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star’s friend Dave Sirus shared several alleged text messages between Davidson and West later that same day. “Let me help you man,” the New York native allegedly wrote after telling the fashion designer to “grow the f–k up.”

The actor added, “I struggle with mental stuff too. It’s not an easy journey. You don’t have to feel this way anymore. There’s no shame in having a little help. You’ll be so happy and at peace.”

West seemingly mentioned the text exchange in a Sunday video, saying that Davidson “was bragging about how he’s in bed with” Kardashian.

